ENTER NOW: Daily Examiner Calendar Competition

Do you want your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley to be featured in our 2020 calendar?

Do you want your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley to be featured in our 2020 calendar?

Entries are now open for the Grafton Daily Examiner's annual Photo Calendar Competition!

If you'd like to go in the running to have your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley featured in the 2020 photo calendar, simply submit a high-resolution photo (or photos) to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au before 9am Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

What to include in your submission

One high-resolution image relating to the Clarence Valley per email submission

A one-sentence summary of the image submitted

The name of the photographer

A contact phone number of the photographer

** You can submit as many images as you like, but please email each submission separately

What happens after the entry deadline?

Once all entries are submitted, up to 25 entries will be selected by the Daily Examiner team who will then ask readers to vote for their favourite image. The image with the most votes will be featured on the front cover of the flip photo calendar.

The remaining top 12 entries will feature in one of the months.