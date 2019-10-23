Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Do you want your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley to be featured in our 2020 calendar?
Do you want your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley to be featured in our 2020 calendar?
Community

ENTER NOW: Daily Examiner Calendar Competition

Jenna Thompson
by
23rd Oct 2019 11:54 AM

Entries are now open for the Grafton Daily Examiner's annual Photo Calendar Competition!

If you'd like to go in the running to have your favourite photo of the Clarence Valley featured in the 2020 photo calendar, simply submit a high-resolution photo (or photos) to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au before 9am Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

 

What to include in your submission

  • One high-resolution image relating to the Clarence Valley per email submission
  • A one-sentence summary of the image submitted
  • The name of the photographer
  • A contact phone number of the photographer

** You can submit as many images as you like, but please email each submission separately

 

What happens after the entry deadline?

Once all entries are submitted, up to 25 entries will be selected by the Daily Examiner team who will then ask readers to vote for their favourite image. The image with the most votes will be featured on the front cover of the flip photo calendar. 

The remaining top 12 entries will feature in one of the months.

calendar competition
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    premium_icon NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    News ROD Lloyd is always on the road. Watching his devastated reaction to what he saw today all the way to the end could save a life. WATCH THE VIDEO

    Koalas are happy as 144-bed aged care development approved

    premium_icon Koalas are happy as 144-bed aged care development approved

    Council News Koalas big winners in aged care development.

    YOUR SAY: Readers divided over tourist mayhem

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Readers divided over tourist mayhem

    Opinion Is closing Turf St the answer to traffic woes?

    Members take action to save piece of Clarence Valley history

    premium_icon Members take action to save piece of Clarence Valley history

    News The piece of history is more than just a golf course.