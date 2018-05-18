Entertainment
Entertaining prospects around the Clarence this weekend
Friday
- Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- DJ Gump & Jayden Reti, 8:30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Jase Lanksy, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Nicole Brophy Duo, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Daneel & The Feel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Aftershock, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sebastiaan Scholtens, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Richie Williams, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Jamel Boukabou, from 6:30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Valley Girls featuring Georgia Cummins, Lisa Lazuli and Velour, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- The Beach Boyz Friends Who Care Hospital Fundraiser, 7-11pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Sabotage, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Hekyl & Jive, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Matt Devitt Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mighty Ocean, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Who's Charlie Duo, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- The 2 of Us featuring Marina Prior and David Hobson, 3pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- Stevie Rae, 12-2pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- Monthly Hit of Country ft. Kevin & Dehlia, 1-4pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Nunsense, pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jed & Anna, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- David Hobson & Marina Prior, Matinee Show at 3pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming soon
- May 24, 25, 26: Nunsense, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- May 26: Isaac Frankham, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- May 30: Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- May 31: Eric Bogle, Maclean Services Club.
- June 9: Jason Owen - Songs of John Denver, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 16: The Two Kings Elvis and Orbison, Yamba Golf Club.
- June 17: Celtic Illusion, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 17: Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.