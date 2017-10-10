Entire village putting out the 'garage sale' sign

IT STARTED with a couple of locals having a chat on Facebook trying to organise a garage sale. It has ended up with an entire town jumping on board.

Saturday's Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale is going to be next level. With more than 100 people from the township of Glenreagh and immediate surrounds participating, and portions of the takings going to the local school, this is community spirit at its country best.

"Most of the streets in town are involved and we'll have maps to let people know where to go - not that there's many streets here," said Chris Gooley, owner of the Seek. Love. Keep, gallery in the main street.

People who live on farms and in the outer areas of the village will be setting up stalls at Glenreagh Public School.

"Jodie Hayes, the school principal, was on board straight away," Chris said.

"The ladies of the CWA are also participating and are hoping to see lots of visitors at their hall to shop for bric-a-brac and stay for a cuppa and a chat."

The entire town has put out the welcome mat and there promises to be plenty of bargains.

"Being such an old town there are lots of antiques, old wares and treasures to be discovered. We'll have new and used items, everything from furniture to homewares, musical instruments to caravans; there is even an old convertible Peugot."

The "bush telegraph" is alive and well in Glenreagh, so if there is a particular treasure or item you're after, just ask; someone is sure to know which neighbour has what you're looking for.

"Come along for great bargains, and warm country hospitality," Chris said.

"The Lions Club is putting on a sausage sizzle and Glenreagh Lodge B&B will be doing their famous Devonshire teas. We're only 40 minutes from the Coffs CBD and well worth the drive."

Glenreagh Giant Garage Sale, Saturday 7.30am-2pm. Pick up a map of sites at the general store.