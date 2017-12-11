Entree one step closer to serving Valley

SERVING IT UP: Rhonda and David Lorenzo are about to open Entree, the new cafe at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

DAVID Lorenzo is going to be a very busy man when his new business venture Entree opens at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Tuesday.

To celebrate all the hard work that had gone into making the new cafe possible, on Friday night, Mr Lorenzo held an Entree evening at the gallery to thank the people who had supported both Rhonda and himself.

"Council have been great,” he said.

"I thank Kylie and Greg Clancy and Des Schroder, who have been really great and helped us out a lot.”

Mr Lorenzo, who has been a chef for most of his life, has been running the Plantation Bakery in Tyndale after he got 'sick' of being a chef.

"I had two restaurants in New Zealand, and one up in Carins,” he said.

Now, he will start work in the early hours of the morning at the bakery, before heading into Grafton to open Entree.

"Friday and Saturday night we will have the restaurant open,” he said.

"We wanted to do something different to the rest of the town. Everywhere you go you get chicken parmigiana with salads on each plate, so I wanted to do something different. I thought I'd do it a bit like tapas.

"I call it French Chinese because it's French quinine. a lot of fresh seafood... in entree portions.”

Entree will open at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Tuesday.

