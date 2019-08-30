Entrepreneur's bold move pays off as beauty business grows

Caitlin Peuser from Tranquil Beauty has taken her business to the next step in a new location.

CAITLIN Peuser couldn't find a job when she finished her studies, so she created her own.

The beauty therapist was 18 when she opened Tranquil Beauty and after a successful first 12 months, it has relocated to the Grafton Food Emporium.

"I wanted to grow a little bit with my business and be a bit more central as well. This little mall is getting busier and busier," she said.

"It's always been a dream of mine to open up my own business. With my family and friends support they helped me open it up and take that step," she said.

"It's really important for young people, if they have a dream or goal to set it and work towards that goal."

A nominee for the Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year award, Ms Peuser is no stranger to aiming high.

She said the Clarence Valley is filled with opportunity for those that sought it out and wanted to be a role model for other young people in the region.

"I'm giving it a good, hard crack at a young age which I think is really inspiring for young people in Grafton," she said.

The ultimate dream for Ms Peuser is to continue to grow her business in the Valley.

"In the future my plan is to buy a house and then deck it out and have my business in their as well."

Contact Tranquil Beauty on 0498 676 505 for appointments.