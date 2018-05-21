Menu
The sites of where some of the trees have been destroyed.
Clarence Valley Council
Environment

Environmental vandals strike again

21st May 2018 11:00 AM

MULTIPLE trees on the headland between Yamba's Convent and Pippi beaches are dying in what Clarence Valley Council staff believe is a deliberate and brazen attempt to improve views for nearby residents.

Council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said coastal trees had an important role in protecting headlands and landowners needed to remember they belonged to the community.

"The environment is not theirs to destroy," he said.

"It belongs to everyone."

Mr Anderson said about 20 trees had been poisoned in the area over the past six months. They included coastal casuarinas, coastal banksias, pandanus and tuckeroos - all native and endemic to the area.

"In the past two years we have lost between 50 and 100 trees along our coastline.

"We've had it happen in Wooli, Diggers Camp, Angourie and twice in Yamba last year - including the site of this latest poisoning."

 

He said staff would prepare a report to council recommending a range of actions to mitigate tree vandalism that could include:

  • managing views for public benefit only at approved locations;
  • planting species that will enable views to be substantially retained in locations where those views may be enjoyed by the public;
  • public awareness and education initiatives;
  • installation of signage at the vandalised area;
  • installation of view screens or containers at the vandalised area, and
  • rehabilitation of the vandalised area.

"If people have any evidence of who might be responsible they should report it to council and we will follow it up," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

