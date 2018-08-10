EP launch for Maclean muso

NEW TRACK: Maclean's Rob Imeson has just released a new EP and will be launching it this Friday at the Criterion Theatre alongside country music star Catherine Britt.

SUPPORTING country music star Catherine Britt at her Criterion Theatre show this Friday night is her friend and Clarence musician Rob Imeson.

The singer/songwriter from Maclean has been playing music for the past eight years, as a solo artist and with his family band, The Family Tree.

He has recorded under both guises releasing his debut full-length studio album, There's A Woman Waiting in 2014, and an EP with his family, Mountains Of Memories, in 2016.

Now back with a brand new solo EP produced by Catherine, Rob will be officially launching Old Welcome Feeling at the Criterion gig.

Old Welcome Feeling, which boasts a classic shot of Yamba on its cover, is a great example of a songwriter making his mark as a true, Australian storyteller.

Besides Catherine's handiwork, it features the sublime skills of legends Bill Chambers, Michael Muchow, and Jeff McCormack resulting in a fine representation of the Australian alt-country genre.

Keeping it in the family the EP also features Rob's talented of wife Amy on back-up vocals and flute, as well as their daughter Molly on violin.

Rob said there were many familiar themes covered in this release including love of home, love lost, and love remembered.

"The first single, Sugar Cane Town, deals with young love, teenage pregnancy, and the feeling of being trapped in a small, country town forever,” Rob said.

Rob has been recognised for his song-writing skills receiving John Butler's 'Seed' funding in 2009.

Legendary folk ensemble The Bushwackers gave Rob's song-writing talent the ultimate compliment by choosing to record his song Easy Money for their album Australian Songbook, Volume III.

The live circuit, Rob has supported some great Aussie artists including, Joe Camilleri, Mental As Anything, The Bushwackers, Sara Storer and this Friday, Catherine Britt.

Enjoy an evening of new and original Australian music when Catherine Britt, Rob Imeson and rising alt-country star Melody Moko team up for a memorable night of live entertainment on Friday night at the Criterion Theatre. Tickets $25 at door.

For more info visit catherinebritt.com or phone the theatre 6642 7846.