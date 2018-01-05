EPA fines council for water pollution

A $15,000 FINE has been issued to Clarence Valley Council by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for water pollution arising from clearing works conducted on the banks of Christopher's Creek, South Grafton.

Following heavy rain in October and a call from the public to the EPA's Environment Line, the EPA inspected the site and found that soil had eroded from the recently cleared creek banks and polluted the creek. The EPA investigation revealed that the works had commenced in August and that erosion and sediment controls at the site were inadequate and did not meet industry standards.

While the EPA acknowledged council acted promptly to try to improve site controls, they remained inadequate for at least another week during a period of wet weather. As a result, Clarence Valley Council was fined for water pollution.

EPA North Branch director Adam Gilligan, said the pollution incident could have been prevented through better planning and implementation of controls.

"Clearing and reshaping works were carried out which exposed a large area of the creek bank, which when combined with the absence of appropriate protections, made it susceptible to erosion," Mr Gilligan said.

"The EPA has liaised with CVC regarding the standard of controls at other work sites in recent times and encourage it to ensure appropriate erosion and sediment controls are implemented as standard practice on council work sites.

"Council has a responsibility to identify risks and ensure its actions do not impact on the community and environment, and in this case, they failed to do that."

The EPA recently met with council's senior management to discuss the issue, and the importance for council to provide adequate training for employees/contractors carrying out works involving soil disturbances.

Penalty notices are one of a number of tools the EPA can use to achieve environmental compliance including formal warnings, official cautions, licence conditions, notices and directions and prosecutions.