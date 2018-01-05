Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

EPA fines council for water pollution

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.
Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton. x

A $15,000 FINE has been issued to Clarence Valley Council by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for water pollution arising from clearing works conducted on the banks of Christopher's Creek, South Grafton.

Following heavy rain in October and a call from the public to the EPA's Environment Line, the EPA inspected the site and found that soil had eroded from the recently cleared creek banks and polluted the creek. The EPA investigation revealed that the works had commenced in August and that erosion and sediment controls at the site were inadequate and did not meet industry standards.

While the EPA acknowledged council acted promptly to try to improve site controls, they remained inadequate for at least another week during a period of wet weather. As a result, Clarence Valley Council was fined for water pollution.

EPA North Branch director Adam Gilligan, said the pollution incident could have been prevented through better planning and implementation of controls.

"Clearing and reshaping works were carried out which exposed a large area of the creek bank, which when combined with the absence of appropriate protections, made it susceptible to erosion," Mr Gilligan said.

"The EPA has liaised with CVC regarding the standard of controls at other work sites in recent times and encourage it to ensure appropriate erosion and sediment controls are implemented as standard practice on council work sites.

"Council has a responsibility to identify risks and ensure its actions do not impact on the community and environment, and in this case, they failed to do that."

The EPA recently met with council's senior management to discuss the issue, and the importance for council to provide adequate training for employees/contractors carrying out works involving soil disturbances.

Penalty notices are one of a number of tools the EPA can use to achieve environmental compliance including formal warnings, official cautions, licence conditions, notices and directions and prosecutions.

Topics:  clarence valley council epa water pollution

Grafton Daily Examiner
Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

Long haul hell: Truck crashes on the rise

HERE is a list of some of the serious truck crashes in the Clarence Valley in the past 12 months.

WATCH: Terrifying video of boat caught in microburst storm

This boat was caught in a microburst storm near Iluka.

Nightmare for boaties trapped in severe storm (warning: swearing)

9 things to do this week

IWA crowd favourite Randall launches himself from the second floor onto his opponents.

Looking for something to do this week?

The Daily Examiner bottle deposit scheme

Many things in life can be equated to an episode from Seinfeld. The NSW Government's Return and Earn deposit refund program is one of them. Screen shot from NBC's Seinfeld.

How many cans do you need to break even on a trip?

Local Partners