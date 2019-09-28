EPA investigates slick in the Clarence River at Mororo

A resident discovered the mysterious substance in the Clarence River near Mororo.

A resident discovered the mysterious substance in the Clarence River near Mororo. Contributed

A SLICK which appears periodically on the surface of the Clarence River near Mororo Bridge might be naturally occurring says a spokesperson from the Environmental Protection Agency.

A resident said he has been worried about the slick, which has turnd up about six times in the past six months, most recently on Thursday and Friday last week.

Kieran Thomas said most times the slick extended both sides of the bridge to the bends in the river.

The EPA said its researchers first thought was the slick might be naturally occurring.

"The EPA is investigating the slick shown in the supplied video and its possible cause,” a spokesperson said..

"From observing the footage, descriptions supplied and the location of the slick the EPA suspects that it may be naturally occurring.

"If members of the public have further information regarding this matter, please report it to the EPA on 131555.”