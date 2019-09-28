Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A resident discovered the mysterious substance in the Clarence River near Mororo.
A resident discovered the mysterious substance in the Clarence River near Mororo. Contributed
Environment

EPA investigates slick in the Clarence River at Mororo

Tim Howard
by
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SLICK which appears periodically on the surface of the Clarence River near Mororo Bridge might be naturally occurring says a spokesperson from the Environmental Protection Agency.

A resident said he has been worried about the slick, which has turnd up about six times in the past six months, most recently on Thursday and Friday last week.

Kieran Thomas said most times the slick extended both sides of the bridge to the bends in the river.

The EPA said its researchers first thought was the slick might be naturally occurring.

"The EPA is investigating the slick shown in the supplied video and its possible cause,” a spokesperson said..

"From observing the footage, descriptions supplied and the location of the slick the EPA suspects that it may be naturally occurring.

"If members of the public have further information regarding this matter, please report it to the EPA on 131555.”

clarence river epa moror pollution
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

    premium_icon Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

    Council News Conspiracy theorist prick up their ears when they learn which report council was debating when the livestream went dead.

    Vikings must weather Storm to 'snap out of slump'

    premium_icon Vikings must weather Storm to 'snap out of slump'

    Basketball The Vikings will be hoping to make it rain as the Storm hits Grafton

    A new way to recycle hits Grafton

    premium_icon A new way to recycle hits Grafton

    News 'We've watched it over the last three weeks and it's just growing'

    Event serves up Clarence's best

    premium_icon Event serves up Clarence's best

    Community Gate to Plate is so much than a lunch