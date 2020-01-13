Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maclean opener Dean Moran pulls a shot to the boundary during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.
Maclean opener Dean Moran pulls a shot to the boundary during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.
Cricket

EPIC: Battle of the batsmen halted by rain in Yamba

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LCCA FIRST GRADE :It’s not every day you get three of the top four batting scores in the same round, let alone two in one match, but Yamba and Maclean United played a high-scoring epic on Saturday.

Despite an early finish that led to a draw between the two sides after rain at Yamba Oval, the two sides produced top- quality cricket in their round 11 clash.

Maclean looked troubled as they stepped up to bat first, as Yamba youngsters Noah Green (1 for 22 off 8) and Lachlan Dougherty (4 for 40 off 6) took some early wickets but Coby Tabor (93) made sure his side were comfortable with 7/181 off 39 overs.

Yamba bowler Lachlan Dougherty at work during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.
Yamba bowler Lachlan Dougherty at work during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

Yamba had a similar start, with openers Dan Green (1) and Ian Holder (9) falling victim to a potent Maclean attack but Troy Urquhart (91) lifted his side with an almighty knock and the home finished 29 runs away from a win as rain halted play on 5/153 after 31.4 overs.

Alby Popko (2 for 26 off 5) led the wickets for Maclean once again, with Nathan Williams (1 for 31 off 8), Will Moran (1 for 20 off 6) and Andrew Whiteside (1 for 10 off 2) chipping in to slow down a rampant Yamba.

Yamba quick Noah Green celebrates a wicket during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.
Yamba quick Noah Green celebrates a wicket during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

Both sides might have felt they could have taken the points in the round 11 clash, Yamba had their work cut out for them, needing 3.15 runs an over from their tail end while Maclean were looking to finish strong off the back of the important wicket of young Dougherty (20).

lcca cricket lower clarence cricket maclean united yamba cricket
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blanch sees pink as Dark Euro makes it two in a row

        premium_icon Blanch sees pink as Dark Euro makes it two in a row

        Horses The Grafton trainer has had quite the start to her training career with another win in Coffs Harbour.

        • 13th Jan 2020 2:30 PM
        Free legal service for bushfire victims

        premium_icon Free legal service for bushfire victims

        News Thousands of residents will be able to access new initiative

        HOME WRECKERS: Yamba cubbyhouse vandalised

        premium_icon HOME WRECKERS: Yamba cubbyhouse vandalised

        News Frustration at damage to space run by not-for-profit group

        Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        premium_icon Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        News Queensland discount chain expanding and could be eyeing Grafton’s Prince St as part...