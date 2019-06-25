Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

NT solar farm could power jobs
Business

Palaszczuk fail means more local solar jobs for Qld regions

by Antonia O’Flaherty
25th Jun 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Palaszczuk Government has lost an appeal after its controversial solar panel regulations were ruled "invalid".

The Court of Appeal this morning dismissed the Government's appeal and awarded costs against the State.

Brigalow Solar Farm company director, and head of renewables for Impact Investment Group, Lane Crockett said described the Court of Appeal ruling as a "relief".

"This gives us the certainty we need to move forward, hiring the workers we need to keep building this solar farm," she said.

"When it's finished the Brigalow Solar Farm will provide enough clean power for more than 11,000 homes, it will avoid using the massive amounts of water that coal and gas-fired power consumes, and there won't be any toxic emissions."

The Opposition said the decision was a "win for regional jobs" and slammed the Labor Government's regulations and appeal as "another epic fail".

Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart said the court action was just more Labor waste.

"Queensland taxpayers' have a right to feel ripped off," Mr Hart said.

"Local workers can now be used for the lifting and mounting of solar panels under the supervision of electricians, instead of requiring fly in-fly out electricians from capital cities."

Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton said the development and introduction of the state government's regulation had been rushed.

"The industry should never have had to go through the courts to resolve something that could easily have been worked out with a full and proper consultation process," Mr Thornton said.

More Stories

editors picks palaszczuk government solar power

Top Stories

    Telstra launches ‘radical’ price changes

    premium_icon Telstra launches ‘radical’ price changes

    Business AUSTRALIA"S biggest telco will force millions of customers to choose a new phone plan. But the major overhaul comes with some good news for consumers.

    • 25th Jun 2019 1:03 PM
    OUR SAY: Sing it like you mean it for DEX

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Sing it like you mean it for DEX

    Opinion Thank you one and all who came along to our 160th celebrations

    This Clarence club is a good sport

    premium_icon This Clarence club is a good sport

    Business One club a finalist in State award for giving back to local teams

    Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

    premium_icon Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

    News Charity marquee a huge hit, raises thousands for families in need