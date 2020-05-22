Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
News

Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

by Rohan Smith
22nd May 2020 9:11 PM

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

 

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

Originally published as 'Epic' meteor actually Russian 'junk'

More Stories

Show More
editors picks meteor rockets satellite space junk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services organisation

        premium_icon Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services...

        News A Clarence Valley community services organisation has been sold off to a national not for profit group.

        Upgrade heralds new chapter for emergency services

        premium_icon Upgrade heralds new chapter for emergency services

        News ‘It’s sad it’s taken all these years, but I’m glad to see that we finally have a...

        Grafton pool putting Schwarzenegger to shame

        premium_icon Grafton pool putting Schwarzenegger to shame

        News Much like The Terminator, the issue just can’t be put down, and meeting...

        NSW Government eases more coronavirus restrictions

        premium_icon NSW Government eases more coronavirus restrictions

        Politics From next more people will be allowed inside pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants