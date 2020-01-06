Menu
Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

by ANDREW POTTS
6th Jan 2020 1:17 PM
GOLD Coast beaches have again been covered in 'Cornflakes' seaweed for the third time in a month.

The build-up of the seaweed occurred over the weekend, this time at Miami where "mountains" of the material covered the sand.

The beachgoer having the time of his life.
Video obtained by the Bulletin shows one happy beachgoer diving into the seaweed and throwing it in the air.

It first hit in early December thanks to strong northerly and easterly winds which brought the thick seaweed to the Coast's beaches.

It returned again mid-last month.

Seaweed has again washed up on the beach on the Gold Coast
But while the seaweed looks harmless, locals have been urged to be careful if they decide to play in it.

"It actually has sea life in it, so just make sure you stay out of it or take a freshwater shower after you get out," Gold Coast lifesaving services co-ordinator Nathan Fife said last month. "The seaweed attracts sea snakes, jellyfish and bluebottles.

