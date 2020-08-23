Epic tennis actions takes centre court

Piper Ramsey and Sammy Hayman in the women's Open Doubles competition played at the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's annual championships.

TENNIS: Lower Clarence Tennis Association held their annual championships last weekend, with more than 42 competitors taking part in search of title glory.

Tournament director and LCTA head coach Alan Jurd said the standard of play gets better every year, with the competition a real success with some outstanding tennis being played.

“With so many talented juniors coming through, the depth and standard is second to none and we certainly bat above the average compared with bigger clubs in country NSW,” he said.

Jurd said the match of the tournament was the same as last year with Piper Ramsey retaining her 18 girls singles title with a titanic 4-6, 6-1, 14-12 win over arch rival Sammy Hayman. Ramsey has now equalled the club record with four wins now in this board event.

Hayman reversed the decision over Ramsey 6-2, 6-3 in the open ladies singles to go back to back in this prestigious board event.

Ash Seeto took out the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's men's Open Singles

Philippa Hayman/Sue McAulay sprung an upset to beat Ramsey and Hayman in the Ladies doubles final. Sammy Hayman/Sean Robertson went back to back to defeat Ash Seeto/Piper Ramsey in straight sets in the open mixed event.

In the 18 boys singles, Nathan ‘Noodles’ Hayman took out his first board title with a straight sets win over Mat Taylor and Ash Seeto picked up his third open mens title over Sean Robertson 6-2, 6-3.

Brad Pye in Over 60s singles division of the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's annual championships.

In the mens doubles Robertson and coach Alan Jurd reversed last years final result to pick up their second mens doubles title with a straight sets win over Ash Seeto/Luke Hitchings 6-3, 6-2.

In other events Martin Oats swinging his trusty timber racquet cleaned up in four events to be named the new Mark Avery and take home the famous “My Favourite Martian” award.

Jurd said all players enjoyed themselves immensely and couldn’t wait for next year’s event.

Social tennis resumes on Saturday afternoons at 1pm. Any new players interested please phone Alan on 0416 016 775.