Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Piper Ramsey and Sammy Hayman in the women's Open Doubles competition played at the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's annual championships.
Piper Ramsey and Sammy Hayman in the women's Open Doubles competition played at the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's annual championships.
Tennis

Epic tennis actions takes centre court

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Aug 2020 4:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TENNIS: Lower Clarence Tennis Association held their annual championships last weekend, with more than 42 competitors taking part in search of title glory.

Tournament director and LCTA head coach Alan Jurd said the standard of play gets better every year, with the competition a real success with some outstanding tennis being played.

“With so many talented juniors coming through, the depth and standard is second to none and we certainly bat above the average compared with bigger clubs in country NSW,” he said.

Jurd said the match of the tournament was the same as last year with Piper Ramsey retaining her 18 girls singles title with a titanic 4-6, 6-1, 14-12 win over arch rival Sammy Hayman. Ramsey has now equalled the club record with four wins now in this board event.

Hayman reversed the decision over Ramsey 6-2, 6-3 in the open ladies singles to go back to back in this prestigious board event.

Ash Seeto took out the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's men's Open Singles
Ash Seeto took out the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's men's Open Singles

Philippa Hayman/Sue McAulay sprung an upset to beat Ramsey and Hayman in the Ladies doubles final. Sammy Hayman/Sean Robertson went back to back to defeat Ash Seeto/Piper Ramsey in straight sets in the open mixed event.

In the 18 boys singles, Nathan ‘Noodles’ Hayman took out his first board title with a straight sets win over Mat Taylor and Ash Seeto picked up his third open mens title over Sean Robertson 6-2, 6-3.

Brad Pye in Over 60s singles division of the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's annual championships.
Brad Pye in Over 60s singles division of the Lower Clarence Tennis Association's annual championships.

In the mens doubles Robertson and coach Alan Jurd reversed last years final result to pick up their second mens doubles title with a straight sets win over Ash Seeto/Luke Hitchings 6-3, 6-2.

In other events Martin Oats swinging his trusty timber racquet cleaned up in four events to be named the new Mark Avery and take home the famous “My Favourite Martian” award.

Jurd said all players enjoyed themselves immensely and couldn’t wait for next year’s event.

Social tennis resumes on Saturday afternoons at 1pm. Any new players interested please phone Alan on 0416 016 775.

clarence tennis coastal views lower clarence tennis association
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ulmarra ferry stoppages required for safety

        Premium Content Ulmarra ferry stoppages required for safety

        News Low seasonal tides and a build-up of sand on the bed of the Clarence River near Southgate to blame for ferry stoppages

        REVEALED: Detailed designs for new sports complex

        Premium Content REVEALED: Detailed designs for new sports complex

        News World-renowned architecture firm unveils designs for Woolgoolga.

        Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Premium Content Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk might claim Queensland hospitals are only...

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A trophy that never gathers dust

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A trophy that never gathers dust

        Religion & Spirituality When all’s said and done, it’s really the eternal prize that counts. All others...