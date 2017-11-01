Eric rides on with Ulysses bike club

Eric Eckert, the oldest member of the Clarence Valley Ulysses Branch on his Ural bike turns 85 today.

ERIC Eckert turns 85 today, and as he sat on his Ural motorcycle and sidecar yesterday, he reflected on his years riding with the Ulysses motorcycle club, and how it had kept him young.

Last Friday night, as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the Clarence Valley Ulysses Branch showed respect for its oldest member, giving him a surprise birthday celebration and cake.

Mr Eckert joined the club 17 years ago, and shortly after his wife died, he decided to take part in the many rides with the club.

"I was always sitting out here watching the bikes pass and I thought, I've got to go with them',” he said.

"I was obviously upset after my wife died, we had been married a long time and I didn't know what to do with myself, and joining with them and riding with them it took my mind off it and took me to places I never thought I'd go.”

Apart from fortnightly rides, the first long trip he took with the club was to Mount Gambier, and realising his Honda bike wouldn't make the distance, he got a 1100c BMW bike that he has put more than 150,000km of travel on since.

In the past three years, he has switched to a Ural sidecar bike due to a knee reconstruction, and has stopped riding only in the past few months due to arthritic shoulders.

"I think the companionship is the best part of the club. I've never enjoyed riding by myself... but it's certainly fun riding with the group,” Mr Eckert said.

Seventy previous and present members attended the 20th Anniversary of Clarence Valley Ulysses Branch on Friday night, including 10 of its original 29 members.

Organiser Lynne Cairns shared similar sentiments about her time with the club.

"I am sure none of us will ever forget the wonderful experiences, camaraderie and plain old good times,” Ms Cairns said.

"Often it was not the arriving at a destination it was the ride, the fun along the way and just being together.”