Gable Tostee lashes out at ‘fembots’

A screenshot of a rant by Eric Thomas, formerly known as Gable Tostee, on Facebook this week. Picture: Facebook/60 Minutes Australia

THE man formerly known as Gable Tostee has lashed out at 'screeching fembots' he claims are obsessed with 'victim blaming'.

In his latest Facebook rant, Eric Thomas has also taken aim at 60 Minutes, accusing the show of 'milking' the story of his acquittal for killing his Tinder date.

Warriena Wright, a 26-year-old New Zealand tourist, plunged to her death from Tostee's 14th floor Surfers Paradise highrise unit balcony in August 2014 just hours after hooking up with the self-styled playboy on the popular dating app.

In one of Queensland's most dramatic criminal trials, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Ms Wright fell after she was locked out on the balcony after a night of drunken and at-times violent sex.

After his acquittal for murder and manslaughter, Tostee was reputedly paid a six-figure sum for an exclusive tell-all interview with 60 Minutes.

But he has now hit out at the show after it produced a 'true crime' podcast on what it calls 'the twisted tale'.

The podcast, being spruiked on nine.com.au, includes 'exclusive interview excerpts and an unprecedented insight into the 60 Minutes report, according to nine.com.au

"For the first time, a deeper understanding of the events that lead to Ms Wright's death and the man who many still condemn for his actions," Nine says.

"While Tostee didn't push Ms Wright off his 14th floor balcony, did his actions in the lead-up to her death contribute to that terrible outcome?"

In a rant on the 60 Minutes Facebook page, Thomas this week slammed Nine.

"60 Minutes Australia, how much more do you want to milk this?" he posted.

"Are you that devoid of genuine news that you feel the need to repost this 4+ year old story for the second time in a month."

Thomas also argued with people posting on the site, including one woman who accused him of being misogynistic.

He said the phrase 'victim blaming' was 'hardcoded into the fembot brain'.

"They shout it out voluntarily whenever they detect the slightest suggestion that a female might be responsible for her own actions," Thomas posted.

"This signals a challenge to all the other fembots, who then start shouting it louder and louder themselves. Whoever screeches the words loudest becomes the alpha fembot.

"Then, they go back to reading their true crime paperbacks and crying themselves to sleep."

Asked by one man how hard it would have been to simply put Ms Wright out his front door (instead of on the balcony), Thomas snapped: "She was told to walk out the front door. She refused. Pay attention."