Erin McLachlan inside new business Blush Living in Grafton. Adam Hourigan
Blush Living a place to discover the finer things in life

Caitlan Charles
by
16th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
ERIN McLachlan takes pride in her home and she wanted to give the people of Grafton a decorating option outside the major retailers with her new store, Blush Living.

"It's always something we wanted to do, as an extension of Inspirations Paint," she said.

"It's somewhere where you can find something unique.

"Something a bit different, a bit nicer, we've got some nice gifts if you need to go to a baby shower or something or an anniversary.

"It's been a bit of hard work to get it open, but we're here."

Erin opened the store last Thursday and since then, there has been lots of people dropping in to say hello.

"(They've) been buying gifts and saying it's nice to see something different in Grafton," she said.

"Hopefully if everyone keeps coming back and supporting it it will go really well."

At Blush Living you can get organic skincare, gifts, soft furnishing, pendant lighting, kids items.

Erin added she has some leather items on the way after a trip to the Melbourne Gift Fair.

The speciality furniture care items have also moved to Blush Living from Inspirations Paint.

Blush Living is open 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and on Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

blush libing business clarence business clarence valley business inspirations paint
Grafton Daily Examiner

