Erin Molan blown away by player’s move

Erin Molan has wholeheartedly thanked Josh Aloiai for coming to her defence after personal attacks from a number of Pacific Island rugby league players.

Molan copped severe backlash from the NRL's Pasifika community over comments that some saw as culturally insensitive.

After a conversation on 2GB about the pronunciation of names of NRL players, the Channel 9 host said "hooka looka mooka hooka fooka".

At the time it was reported Molan claimed it was an inside joke between her and co-host Daryl Brohman, leading to further widespread condemnation.

Manly prop Martin Taupau said Molan's comments would have had his grandfather "tossing in his grave with anger".

His Sea Eagles teammate Addin Fonua-Blake slammed the remark, while John Hopoate lashed Molan in an Instagram post in which he incited violence against her.

But Tigers prop and Samoan international Josh Aloiai spoke out in support of Molan on the weekend, declaring Taupau and Fonua-Blake were wrong.

"I'm not afraid of the backlash from Marty or Addin or any of the Pacific Island players who attacked Erin," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "They need to do their research and not act off bad and irresponsible reporting from the Daily Mail before they attack someone's character.

''I'm going to be very blunt: I'm angry and disappointed with what has been said about Erin in the Pacific Island community and she is owed an apology from everyone who has attacked her. It is disgusting and horrible what happened to Erin."

Molan said she was blown away by Aloiai's stance.

Josh Aloiai reached out to me privately last month & offered me support - I gratefully accepted it & told him that was enough - that he shouldn’t do anything publicly - @Danny_Weidler piece today blew me away. It’s not easy to do what Josh has done and I’ll never forget it 🙏 — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) July 19, 2020

Describing the reporting of the comments as "horribly uninformed", Aloiai said he wanted to speak out in defence of Molan.

"I'm not being brave," he added. "I'm following my convictions. I stand with Erin. She should not feel afraid to leave the house because of threats. She should not have to hide away at home with her daughter. She should not have to look over her shoulder. She does so much for the Pacific Island community, for its players. Things she does not seek credit or exposure for. Racist and Erin is not something that should be talked about (in the same sentence).

"Will people now say I am a racist because I'm defending her against some terrible reporting and horribly uninformed comment. I've played for Samoa. I'm half-Samoan and half-European. I want to play for New Zealand this year.

''Do I know what racism looks like? Well, I know it doesn't look like Erin Molan. When I told her I wanted to do an interview she didn't want me to speak out because she was concerned for me. That's the type of person she is.

''I want my opinion and my voice to be heard. I think we are very lucky to live in unison in Australia. I honestly believe we have it good in this country. I love it here and will probably live my whole life here. And I would not be comfortable if I didn't speak out when there was an injustice done against a good person. She deserves support and she deserves an apology from anyone who has treated her terribly."

Originally published as Erin Molan blown away by player's move