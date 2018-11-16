'Ernie' the dingo immortalised

HAUNTING: The Brooms Head dingo or "Ernie” was a much-loved character of the Brooms Head community. Stephen Otton had his photo of the dingo turned into a painting by artist Linda Elmir.

BROOMS Head has become the home of many lonesome creatures, but the dingo held a special place in many peoples hearts.

Local photographer Stephen Otton asked artist Linda Elmir to recreate one of his favourite photos of Ernie or The Dusty Phantom so the town could remember him.

"He came to us when he was two months old and he was covered in ticks,” Ms Elmir said.

"He took refuge under a house and we all got to know him.

"I'd say he's sort of like Red Dog, he was like our Red Dog, but he was the most magnificent gold colour.

"He seemed to appear in the early morning or late evening and his coat just glowed golden.”

It was a shocking day for many Brooms Head residents when Ernie was trapped and shot in 2017.

But remembering Ernie and his spirit is what's important for Ms Elmir.

"We miss him, we miss the way he would just appear from out of nowhere like a wonderful spirit,” she said.

The dingo used to sleep on a patch of grass outside Ms Elmir's house, bringing her great joy to see him relaxing in the sun.

"It was a beautiful specimen of a dog,” she said.

Ms Elmir has been painting "forever”, and doing sign writing and window painting from Iluka to Grafton for three decades. It took her about a day to complete the work, which is now on a fence of a house in Brooms Head where Ernie used to watch life go by.

"He was sort of a mythical creature, he just sorted haunted spiritually the area, he wasn't attracted to anyone in particular, he had lots of friends,” she said.

"There are a lot of lone animals living out here... it was the capital of the bachelors out here at one stage.

"They are all a part of our lives, our family, we watch them grow, we know that they do in their life, they know just as much about our lives.”