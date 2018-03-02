Eroding our major attraction

Fallen trees on the beach at Woody Head are the result of erosion. Woody Head is considered to be one of the worst-affected beaches in terms of erosion.

THE beaches in the Clarence are a world renowned asset, with people travelling far and wide to experience a piece of the serenity.

However, many beaches in the Clarence are suffering from problematic erosion, which has the power to wipe away our beaches.

Wooli Beach, Brooms Head, Woody Head and Yamba beaches are all being impacted by coastal erosion.

The Daily Examiner has been following the erosion since the high tides and big swells were forced upon the Clarence in late December 2017, January and February this year.

Clarence Valley Council environmental planning co-ordinator Scott Lenton said it was a topic that people most commonly referred to because it was a visual issue.

Mr Lenton said erosion was more complex than flooding in the river, as factors such as wind, tide, currents and waves could have varying impacts on the natural geology of the coastline.

WOOLI

WOOLI Beach is one of 15 beaches identified in 2011 Coastal Erosion Hotspots of New South Wales by the Department of Environment Climate Change and Water identified in a coastal hazard study.

Mr Lenton said the last major erosion event occurred in May 2009, where quite a lot of main sand dune was directly eroded along the large lengths of the beach.

Since that time there had been periodic erosion with storm events, including the two east coast lows that ripped through the Clarence Valley in 2016, and deposition erosion events, however most of the sand that was lost had been replaced.

He said there was still a significant risk of coastal erosion in the small seaside town, because its houses on South Terrace Rd were built very close to the sand dunes with almost no protection from the ocean.

There is a Coastal Management Plan in its final stages to address the issue.

Mr Lenton said both the council and the community did not want a hard-structural solution like a rock wall.

They preferred using sand scraping, which is why the Coastal Communities Protect Alliance - Wooli and the State government both agreed to fund the beach scraping project. This management measure will build up the sand supply in the most exposed and vulnerable section of the sand dune on the South Terrace.

For longer term management, beach nourishment is mentioned in the draft plan. This is when sand is brought onto the beach in a much needed area, from another part of the beach or introduced from a different beach.

Mr Lenton said air photos taken in the 1940s showed Wooli Beach had receded by an estimated .3 to .4 metres each year. This would continue for many decades to come.

"Because of climate change and the sea level rising, the beach may recede faster in the future, which is common to any of the situations,” he said.

BROOMS HEAD

BROOMS Head is one out of 15 identified in 2011 Coastal Erosion Hotspots of New South Wales identified in a coastal hazard study by the DECCW.

Clarence Valley Council has known of the erosion issue for a long time. .

Mr Lenton said the main issue with Brooms Head was that the reserve at the northern end of the caravan park was unprotected so that it was exposed to large swells. For example, during recent king tides, the beach eroded significantly.

The rest of the caravan reserve shoreline was protected from a rock revetment wall.

However, the bit of beach without the revetment wall was impacted the most by erosion.

Mr Lenton said because of the rock wall, sand was indirectly being lost from the beach.

"Sometimes the rocks are sticking out of the sand because there hasn't been an adequate supply of sand through wind and waves action,” Mr Lenton said.

"When the waves come in they hit the rock wall, they bounce off, when they bounce they scour the beach and remove the sand off the beach.”

Mr Lenton said the rocks were first placed in the 1970s after a series of large ocean storm events over a period of years, causing erosion of the shoreline.

He said the rock wall offered some protection but it did not stop overtopping or inundation and caused some minor flooding of the caravan park.

WOODY HEAD

ANECDOTALLY Woody Head Bay is the worst eroded beach in the Clarence Valley. In 2013 news.com.au wrote it was one of the fastest-eroding beaches in the states and retreats by about 2m every year caused by strong currents and large waves.

According to the article, the artificial dunes planted with wattle, banksia and she-oaks slowed erosion down.

However, following a series of king tides and rough seas, tide levels have impacted the flora lining the bay.

The trees along the waterline have almost no support under their root systems.

The Daily Examiner contacted NSW National Parks and Wildlife who monitors Woody Head, but they did not meet the print deadline.

YAMBA

MR LENTON said currently there was no major coastal erosion on Yamba's beaches because of the structure of the shoreline.

"Mostly rock and the headland, you know the higher part of Yamba Hill is a different situation to Brooms Head and Wooli,” he said.

"Even at Pippi Beach with less headland, as we have recently had coastal hazard reviewed on that section of the coast.”

The Yamba Coastline Management Plan Implementation Strategy commenced March 16, 2004 and adopted coastal hazard lines in 2015.