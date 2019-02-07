Menu
SETTLING IN: Pharmacist Jayne Bergiel and pharmacy director Clarence Health Stephen Parry-Jones at Grafton Base Hospital. Adam Hourigan
Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

Kathryn Lewis
by
7th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
GRAFTON'S community spirit and stunning wildlife is proving a winning combination for professionals making the move from the big smoke.

Clarence Health pharmacy director Stephen Parry-Jones and pharmacist Jayne Bergiel made the move from Brisbane to enjoy a slower life with their daughter Charlotte and two great danes, Ralph and Bonnie.

"We've bought a 20-acre property out at Coutts Crossing which happens to be a wildlife refuge," Dr Parry-Jones said.

"For a five-year-old from the city and me, it's really amazing getting up in the morning and seeing kangaroos and wallabies."

After moving here in early January Dr Bergiel said she was happy with the slower pace in their new home, even the 30km drive is faster than

"Everything in Brisbane is about time, stressing to get to work on time, you're racing all the time, whereas here it's very comfortable. They have been so accommodating," Dr Bergiel said.

They both face challenges in their new job, a bit of a downsize from the 79 cot neonatal ward they were worked at in Queensland.

"I had no anticipation that this was going to be easy. This is a brand-new set of challenges. The other stuff is big, I'd been doing it for 20 years. Whereas here everything is rural and rural context is different, it's really exciting," Dr Parry-Jones.

clarence valley grafton tree change
Grafton Daily Examiner

