Escort reveals Ben Cousins’ secret life

Former West Coast Eagles AFL player Ben Cousins leaves the Fremantle Magistrates Court in Perth, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Cousins has been handed a three-hour trial date for June 9 after he appeared in court over an allegation he was in possession of meth in June last year. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING

Former West Coast Eagles AFL player Ben Cousins leaves the Fremantle Magistrates Court in Perth, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Cousins has been handed a three-hour trial date for June 9 after he appeared in court over an allegation he was in possession of meth in June last year. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING

THE salacious details of Ben Cousins' reported life inside a Perth brothel have been revealed in a female escort's incredible tell-all.

The fallen footy star is scheduled to return to court on October 30 after being refused bail last month amid a series of charges, including accusations he threatened to kill his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff.

The 40-year-old is facing 16 new charges, including drug allegations and a claim he threatened to bury alive Tinecheff, who is the mother of his two children.

It was last week revealed Cousins had been living with a well-known Australian brothel madam before his latest downward spiral.

Incredible details of Cousins' three-months living in the famous brothel have now been revealed by an escort operating out of the Burswood bordello.

Perthnow.com.au has reportedly obtained an anonymous email from a Langtrees escort, who has revealed a series of incredible revelations surrounding Cousins' three-month stint as a full-time resident in an apartment within the brothel complex.

Cousins was reportedly invited to move into the facility in May by madam Mary-Anne Kenworthy after the former West Coast Eagles completed his parole and compulsory community work with his former AFL club.

Perth Madam Mary-Anne Kenworthy with some of her girls at Langtrees in Burswood

The woman also claims she noticed Cousins' behaviour grew increasingly erratic in the final days of his time at the brothel before he was taken into police custody outside a Canning Vale house on August 21.

Police have alleged 13 grams of methylamphetamine was hidden inside a plastic bag lodged in Cousins' anus.

The email obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the anonymous escort claimed Cousins and his associates allegedly made women at the brothel "uncomfortable".

The woman said in the email that other escorts still offered Cousins paid sexual services.

The newspaper reports Kenworthy arranged for escorts to work alternative hours to "babysit" Cousins in an attempt to ensure the former Brownlow medallist was never left alone while inside the brothel.

"She would call a number of us girls at outrageous hours and ask us to start shift early or finish late to be there for Ben and look after him as he was having a bad time," an email signed off with the signature "Girls of Langtrees" reportedly claims.

Eagles players Willie Rioli and Liam Ryan with former star Ben Cousins.Picture: Instagram / wjrioli17

"She would get the drivers to drive him wherever he wanted to go and supply them alcohol. She even covered the wages of girls herself to send ... escorts to meet with him, whether in her apartment or multiple places across the city.

"So many girls refused to be at the lounge or would avoid him on shift as he would make people uncomfortable."

Kenworthy told The Sunday Mail last week that Cousins was "not with the world of the living" during his bad days at the brothel.

"He was staying in my apartment for a while," Kenworthy said.

"He's been very erratic for the last three months. When he's good, he's very good.

"When he's bad, he's not with the world of the living."

Cousins faces further alleged charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, breaching a violence restraining order (VRO) and threatening to injure, endanger or harm any person.

Police allege Cousins threatened Ms Tinecheff with a screwdriver in a separate incident earlier this month.

The Herald Sun reported on Thursday Cousins wanted to sell his Brownlow Medal - won in 2005 - but his father Bryan wouldn't let him.

"He tried to sell his Brownlow … but he doesn't even have it. His dad has the Brownlow in safekeeping," a friend told the Herald Sun.

BEN COUSINS' TIMELINE

Ben Cousins revealed many struggles in a TV documentary.

2002 - Six years after his AFL debut with the West Coast Eagles and a year after becoming captain, Cousins punches teammate Daniel Kerr. Breaks his arm falling down nightclub stairs.

2005 - Wins Brownlow medal. He and teammate Michael Gardiner are quizzed by police about associations with colourful Perth identities John Kizon and Troy Mercanti, but won't cooperate.

2006 - Abandons girlfriend in his car and swims across the Swan River to dodge a booze bus. Arrested after passing out in front of Melbourne's Crown Casino and spends four hours in jail. Wins premiership with the Eagles.

2007 - Suspended from team for missing training. Goes to rehab in the US. Visits fellow Eagles champion Chris Mainwaring twice on the night he died of an overdose. Charged with drug offences that are later dropped but sacked from the club and banned from the AFL for one year. Returns to US rehab clinic but hospitalised after cocaine binge.

2008 - Re-registered by AFL and picked up by Richmond.

2010 - Hospitalised after severe reaction to sleeping medication. Retires from AFL. Releases autobiography.

2012 - Admitted to hospital after falling at a drug rehab clinic. Committed to a mental health unit with drug-induced psychosis. Pleads guilty to three drug charges and fined.

2015 - Arrested three times in two weeks and hospitalised twice for mental health checks. Leads police on a slow-speed car chase, breaches security at an SAS base, drives erratically outside a Sikh temple and climbs onto the roof of a two-storey home.

2016 - Behaves erratically on a highway, apparently directing traffic. In and out of court over drug offences and breaches of a violence restraining order taken out by his ex-partner and mother of his two children. Crashes head-on with a truck while high on meth and spends time in hospital.

2017 - Jailed for one year for repeatedly breaching VRO and calling his ex thousands of times. Fined for drug possession, driving without a licence and the truck crash.

2018 - Released from prison. Works part-time with the Eagles Community and Game Development department for three months then goes AWOL. Charged after a disturbance at a home where he allegedly breached the VRO, made threats and was found with meth. Police say he is "of no fixed address".

- with AAP