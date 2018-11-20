ATTEMPTED MURDER: Accused applies for bail

A 67-YEAR-OLD man continues to fight for his life in hospital, more than two weeks after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times while inside a motel room in Urangan.

His accused attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, has been charged with attempted murder.

A court has heard that Mr Woods claims he was acting in self-defence when he allegedly stabbed the man in the stomach and chest on November 2.

A female witness told police she saw Mr Woods soon after the alleged attack covered in blood.

While the 67-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition, Mr Woods has been sitting behind bars.

A bail application was made in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for the Townsville man, who has no criminal history. Defence barrister Claire Grant, representing Mr Woods, argued the father should be released because he was at a low risk of reoffending.

She suggested strict bail conditions could be imposed on Mr Woods, including requiring him to check-in with police daily, and proposed a bail surety bond of $20,000.

A psychology assessment conducted at the Maryborough Correctional Centre has found Mr Woods to be mentally fit, the court heard.

But Magistrate Stephen Guttridge refused Mr Woods bail, and said that the evidence against him on the charge of attempted murder was "strong".

The court heard two witnesses, including the manager of the motel where the alleged attack happened, walked into the room where the two men were after the alleged stabbing took place.

Mr Woods, a licenced pilot, will be mentioned again in court on January 31.