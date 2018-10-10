Giants’ trade demand, Shiel knocks back $2m

Dylan Shiel wants to be a Bomber.

GWS will demand two first-round picks for Dylan Shiel after he announced he wanted to pursue a flag with Essendon in a deal that could cost him $2 million over six years.

But the Bombers will try to land the classy playmaker with its pick No.9 in this year's national draft and a small sweetener, probably a future second or third--round selection.

The Giants have salary cap issues and, in part, encouraged Shiel to talk to rival clubs.

The stand-off has already started, but it won't be insurmountable.

"There's eight days to go, and it will get done,'' a source close to the deal told the Herald Sun.

But a Giants insider said the club rated Shiel better than Adam Treloar who was traded to Collingwood for two first-round selections.

Dylan Shiel at GWS training.

"Treloar was worth two picks and this bloke is an All-Australian, so he's also worth two picks,'' the insider said.

"Absolutely, we will not shift on that.''

Shiel confirmed on Tuesday the Bombers are his preferred club, ending weeks-long lavishing from the Bombers, Hawthorn, St Kilda and Carlton.

He was swayed by a belief that Essendon would have on-field success and the thrill of playing in front of blockbuster crowds such as Anzac Day.

It has been confirmed the Bombers' bid was the lowest of the four offers made to the 25-year-old, believed to be below $1 million a season.

The six-year deal is believed to be more than $2 million less than what Shiel could've earned elsewhere.

Dylan Shiel in action against West Coast.

It's understood the Hawks ran second to the Bombers to secure the inaugural Giant.

The classy midfielder flew into Melbourne on Tuesday morning to meet his managers, Paul Connors and Robbie D'Orazio, and at lunchtime started making calls to all four clubs.

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson was the first number dialled and the Bombers the last, with the good news.

Connor's told the Herald Sun he expected the deal to be completed but said Shiel had only made up his mind to play with the Bombers.

The Giants said in a statement: "The Giants are prepared to discuss potential trade options with the Bombers that sees an appropriate return for the club. Dylan is contracted for the 2019 season and he will remain a Giant should a suitable trade not be reached."

Shiel met a string of Bombers players at an Elwood cafe last week.

Connors said the Essendon list and its potential to challenge for the premiership helped sway Shiel's decision.

The fact money was not the overriding factor impressed Essendon officials.

Jayden Laverde won’t be a part of any trade. Picture: Michael Klein

It can also be revealed Jayden Laverde, who is also in the Connors stable, won't be part of any trade.

If/when Shiel lands at Essendon, it will be a stunning coup by list manager Adrian Dodoro. who has delivered to the club best-and-fairest winner Devon Smith, Adam Saad and Jake Stringer in the past 18 months.

Clearly, the expectation on the Bombers in 2019 will be sky high.

They will get back best-and-fairest winner Joe Daniher back in the forward line, Cale Hooker, Aaron Francis and Michael Hurley will hold up the defence, and in between will be a bevy of hard-running mid-sized players.

From pocket to pocket, one half of Essendon's team will read Saad, McKenna, Shiel, Stringer, Fantasia.

The other half will read McGrath, Francis, Zaharakis, Smith, McDonald-Tipungwuti.

Another hard-nosed midfielder to aid skipper Dyson Heppell, Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish, Kyle Langford and David Myers will next on the recruiting list.