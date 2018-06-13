Bombers lock down Gleeson on new deal

Martin Gleeson is helped from the field after suffering an injury in the JLT Series. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has re-signed injured defender Marty Gleeson until 2020.

Gleeson, 23, has not played this season after suffering a nasty ankle fracture during the Bombers' pre-season match against Geelong more than three months ago.

But the creative backman is hoping to resume running soon as he targets an AFL return in the tail end of the year.

Gleeson has been a regular in the Bombers' team since he was selected on the cusp of the 2014 finals series and has played 69 matches since he was taken at No. 53 in the 2012 draft.

"Obviously, it is hard being injured at the moment but that's part of footy," Gleeson said on Wednesday,

"I'm just looking forward to hopefully getting back to playing soon."

"I'm absolutely stoked to sign on for another two years. We've got a lot of players around that 22-25 age bracket so hopefully we can keep working hard together and we can continue to build towards something special."

Martin Gleeson has signed a new deal with the Bombers. Picture: Michael Klein

Bombers coach John Worsfold said Gleeson's diligent rehabilitation was a source of "inspiration" at Tullamarine.

"Marty's form last year and during the pre-season was outstanding," Worsfold said.

"He has grown into a great young clubman. Marty has inspired many with his attitude towards rehabilitation and is doing everything he can to return to the field."

Gleeson underwent scans last week and was sent to see his specialist as he hoped to be taken out of his moonboot.

The next phase of recovery will be a return to running.

While the Bombers still have about 16 players coming out of contract, Gleeson's signature continues the faith being showing by their talented youngsters.

Last month Kobe Mutch, Jordan Ridley and Josh Begley all recommitted until 2020 while Dylan Clarke added on an extra year last week.