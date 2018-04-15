Small Bomber changes net big rewards

The Bombers are 2-2 and pumped for Anzac Day. Pic: Getty Images

ESSENDON has learned a valuable lesson.

The simpler the adjustment the bigger the impact and better the result.

Cale Hooker back, Jake Stringer forward, win contested ball and attack through the corridor. Not groundbreaking, is it?

The modern game is built on manic pressure. It demands commitment, intent and presence.

Essendon did exactly that, seven days after the worst loss in John Worsfold's time at the club, and it garnered fruit, the Bombers blasting Port Adelaide 106-84 at Etihad Stadium.

Jake Stringer was a powerhouse inside 50. Pic: Getty Images

With Dyson Heppell and Brendon Goddard sweeping across halfback the Bombers attacked in waves, affording a slicker and vastly more damaging forward line every chance to capitalise.

James Stewart cashed in, Josh Green buzzed around with purpose and Stringer, in more familiar surrounds as the explosive third forward, got in on the act.

All Australian Stringer went into the game with one goal to his name as a Bomber and the Western Bulldogs premiership star quadrupled that against Port.

The cameo included glimpses of 2015-16 brilliance. From a set-shot from deep in the forward pocket that never looked like missing to fancy footwork in heavy traffic.

Further proof that Stringer must be barred from even thinking about playing in the midfield came late in the game when the bullocking forward, under immense pressure, sealed the game with a dribbler from the pocket.

Is it sustainable? Only time will tell.

But the signs are good.

Cale Hooker’s return to defence paid off. Pic: Getty Images

Essendon looks markedly more potent with Hooker and Michael Hurley the big bananas in defence.

With utmost respect, Hooker is a handy forward, capable - on the odd occasion - of breaking open a game. Not even he would argue with that, surely?

As a genuine defender the 197cm interceptor would be rated among the top few in the game.

It took less than a quarter-and-a-half of Hooker playing in the backline for former St Kilda champion Danny Frawley to chip in, tongue firmly pressed on cheek.

"It's a really good move, putting a centre half back in his rightful position at centre half back," Frawley told SEN listeners.

The shift paid instant dividends for the Bombers.

Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell set the tone. Pic: Getty Images

A listless Port Adelaide, having averaged 100 points per game across the first three rounds, was held to 84 points, including 31 at halftime. The difference.

Shoddy ball movement by the visitors helped the Bombers' cause, but to their credit, they were good enough to take their chances.

The Bomber smalls feasted on pressure acts and in turn booted valuable goals, while Stewart and Joe Daniher provided an aerial presence.

Port Adelaide strangely allowed Essendon ace Zach Merrett to accumulate possessions, while high-profile recruit Tom Rockliff looked a mile off the pace, sporting heavy strapping on his left calf.

Zach Merrett won a stack of the footy. Pic: AAP

Robbie Gray issued some resistance for the visitors but the slick goalkicking midfielder was given little room in and around stoppage to create.

A week after burning a golden opportunity with an ill-timed handball Daniher would not make the same mistake yesterday, booting a momentum-shifting goal after four unanswered Power majors.

Then a bomb from 55m - much preferred territory for the enigmatic spearhead - was the gravy.

Bar a surge, when the damage was done, the previously undefeated Power looked pedestrian, unable to combat - nor contain - Essendon in a game billed as a battle of speed versus grunt.

The Bombers brought both, whereas the Power could only muster trademark grunt in spurts.

Mark Baguley and Joe Daniher celebrate another Bombers goal. Pic: Getty Images

ESSENDON 5.2 9.4 12.7 16.10 (106) def PORT ADELAIDE 2.2 4.7 8.8 12.12 (84)

GOALS

Essendon: J Stringer 4 J Stewart 3 D Myers 2 J Daniher 2 A McDonald-Tipungwuti B Goddard J Green M Baguley O Fantasia.

Port Adelaide: J Watts 3 C Dixon D Byrne-Jones J Westhoff K Amon R Bonner S Gray T Boak T Marshall T Rockliff.

BEST

Essendon: Heppell, Merrett, Stringer, Hurley, Bellchambers

Port Adelaide: Gray, Wines, Polec, Jonas, Ebert

Umpires: Jacob Mollison, Mathew Nicholls, Nick Brown.

Official Crowd: 30,900 at Etihad Stadium.

VOTES

3. Heppell

2. Merrett

1. Stringer

Port captain Travis Boak again spent time in attack. Pic: Getty Images

It’s been a tough week for Port and coach Ken Hinkley. Pic: AAP