Essential Energy's Grafton job cut numbers leaked

REVEALED: Job cut numbers expected in Grafton have been revealed by an Essential Energy source to NSW Labor Opposition. Tim Howard

ELEVEN Essential Energy jobs are on the chopping block in Grafton, with a total of 165 jobs to be lost across the state as part of the latest round of cuts for the energy service provider.

According to the NSW Labor Opposition a source within Essential Energy said 11 jobs will go in Grafton, while 34 will go in Port Macquarie.

Earlier this month power industry unions reached an in-principle agreement with Essential Energy in the Fair Work Commission that paused planned job cuts until around mid-August, to allow for additional consultation to take place.

In a visit to the North Coast this week, NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay, and Shadow Minister for the North Coast Adam Searle ramped up the pressure on Acting Premier John Barilaro do more to help Grafton in the face of these job cuts.

"The Nationals and Mr Barilaro constantly talk about how they are standing up for the regions but they have done nothing to stop Liberal cuts to services in the regions," Ms McKary said.

"Jobs like these are vital to regional communities. The families and the businesses and services that rely on these jobs are facing a tough future as a result of these heartless cuts."

Essential Energy, which operates the electricity poles and wires across 95 per cent of the state, has gutted more than 2000 jobs from its ranks since 2015.

Mr Searle said more than 2000 jobs have been lost from Essential Energy, and the latest job cuts were another kick in the guts for regional workers.

"Barilaro says he's standing up for jobs in the regions but it couldn't be further from the truth," Mr Searle said.

"He needs to say today how his government is going to assist towns like Grafton to deal with the cuts."