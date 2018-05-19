Essex return boosts Magpies as Simpson retains spot

NEXT GEN: After making his debut last week Tom Simpson, will play off the bench tomorrow.

NEXT GEN: After making his debut last week Tom Simpson, will play off the bench tomorrow. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: The return of Lower Clarence Magpies dummy-half Nathan Essex should provide the side with a major boost ahead of their home clash against Byron Bay Red Devils.

After starring for the side in pre-season action, Essex has struggled for game time in the NRRRL first grade ranks after he fractured his wrist before the first round.

Club president Bruce Howard said the inclusion of Essex was great cover for the injured Tom Martin, and should provide the Magpies with a much-needed spark.

"Esso brings that unpredictable nature to the side,” Howard said. "He has that spark, and because you can't read what he has planned, it creates headaches for opposition.”

The Magpies will be flying high after showing defensive mettle and securing victory against Northern United last weekend.

But the side will need to improve its handling if the Magpies are to convert the form into consecutive wins.

The versatile Chris Jones has shifted into the centres this week, while Dan Mitchell has retained his spot at halfback.

Mitchell, a Nambucca Heads Roosters product, was impressive against Northern last week after making his return to first grade.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Byron Bay Red Devils at Yamba League Field. Three grades from 11am.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. DJ Eamens, 3. Chris Jones, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Eathan Kapeen, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Dalton Shaw, 9. Nathan Essex, 10. Ryan Binge, 11. Dan Randall, 12. Grant Brown, 13. Brian Quinlan, 14. Pat Hughes, 15. Tom Simpson