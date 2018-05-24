Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Pics
Generic Pics
Sport

Etihad name change revealed - and it’s not what you’d expect

by Ed Gardiner
24th May 2018 7:08 AM

ETIHAD Stadium will be renamed Marvel Stadium from September 1 this year.

The eight-year deal with the Walt Disney Company reportedly includes a complete rebranding of the stadium and a premium Marvel shop, that will see much-loved Marvel stories and characters brought to life.

Marvel is responsible for some of this century's biggest superhero blockbusters, including The Avengers and Captain America.

Satirical football writer Titus O'Reily said the new name would more accurately describe the stadium as the "Worst Place in the World".

More to come.

ed.gardiner@news.com.au

@edjgardiner

disney etihad stadium marvel stadium melbourne name change renamed sport

Top Stories

    Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    premium_icon Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    Politics Hand-wringing from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis over the plight of the 23 unpaid Pacific Highway contracters in his electorate has made him a target.

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Large cross-border search ends with 22 charges for man

    Crime Police have charged a 29-year-old St George man with 22 offences

    • 24th May 2018 7:28 AM
    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    premium_icon Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Rugby League "Someone in the crowd said 'get in the shed you useless black c---'"

    UPDATE: Oil spill clean up continues

    UPDATE: Oil spill clean up continues

    Breaking Reduced speed limit still in place

    Local Partners