Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is where we'll feel the conflict.
This is where we'll feel the conflict. Danielle Lowe
Politics

EU concerned over Saudi oil attack

16th Sep 2019 3:16 AM

The attack on two Saudi oil facilities threatens security and undermines efforts to reduce tensions in the region, the European Union says, while stressing the need to clearly establish who was behind the incident.

"Yesterday's attack by drones on two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia poses a real threat to regional security," an EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement, expressing sympathy to the Saudi authorities and people.

"At a time when tensions in the region are running high, this attack undermines ongoing work at de-escalation and dialogue," the statement says.

"It is important to clearly establish the facts and determine responsibility for this deplorable attack," the spokesperson said, calling for "maximum restraint and de-escalation."

More Stories

Show More
eropean union gulf conflict oil prices proxy war saudi oil attack

Top Stories

    Truck fire on Pacific Highway

    Truck fire on Pacific Highway

    News A TRUCK fire is affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton.

    REVEALED: Our most crowded and best resourced schools

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our most crowded and best resourced schools

    Education Analysis shows where teachers have the most students to teach.

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    News Member of the public tried to resuscitate the 24-year-old

    Work begins on busy intersection

    Work begins on busy intersection

    News Delays expected as work begins as part of new Grafton bridge project

    • 16th Sep 2019 9:00 AM