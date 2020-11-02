Menu
European Tour player Deyen Lawson fired a second round -4 to be crowned MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am champion.
Golf

European Tour player takes out Yamba Pro-Am

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 1:00 PM
GOLFERS faced some wild weather for this year’s MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am, contending with strong winds and thunderstorms on the Yamba Golf and Country Club course.

As conditions improved on Sunday, European Tour player Deyen Lawson fired a round of -4 (68) to go with his first round score of -3 (69) to take the win by a shot over runner up Chris Wood.

“I hit the ball good today and I could have had anything,” Lawson said after the tournament.

“I missed a few short putts but thankfully it didn’t cost me the win.”

The win will help the bank balance for the 29-year-old after a recent return from the European Tour in July saw Lawson needing to quarantine on the Gold Coast, a cost that was not expected.

Heading into the clubhouse at the top of the leaderboard on Saturday, Dimi Papadatos finished with a round of +2 (74) to see him drop down the leaderboard to finish in a tie for eighth place.

“It was hard to get into a rhythm early in the round due to the two weather delays,” Papadatos said after his first round effort of -5 (67).

“Once we got back out there after the second break I felt like I had a good round going.”

Dimitrios Papadatos finished equal eighth after leading the field of 43 professionals after the first day of the MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am. (Photo by Daniel Carson/PGA/AFL Media)
As the weather conditions improved on Sunday so did the scores with 12 players recording sub par rounds.

Andrew Evans carded the low round of the day with a -7 (65) to shoot up the leaderboard to finish at -5 for the tournament and a share of third place. Evans’ round included five birdies, two eagles and two bogeys for his 65.

