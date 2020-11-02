European Tour player takes out Yamba Pro-Am
GOLFERS faced some wild weather for this year’s MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am, contending with strong winds and thunderstorms on the Yamba Golf and Country Club course.
As conditions improved on Sunday, European Tour player Deyen Lawson fired a round of -4 (68) to go with his first round score of -3 (69) to take the win by a shot over runner up Chris Wood.
“I hit the ball good today and I could have had anything,” Lawson said after the tournament.
“I missed a few short putts but thankfully it didn’t cost me the win.”
The win will help the bank balance for the 29-year-old after a recent return from the European Tour in July saw Lawson needing to quarantine on the Gold Coast, a cost that was not expected.
Heading into the clubhouse at the top of the leaderboard on Saturday, Dimi Papadatos finished with a round of +2 (74) to see him drop down the leaderboard to finish in a tie for eighth place.
“It was hard to get into a rhythm early in the round due to the two weather delays,” Papadatos said after his first round effort of -5 (67).
“Once we got back out there after the second break I felt like I had a good round going.”
As the weather conditions improved on Sunday so did the scores with 12 players recording sub par rounds.
Andrew Evans carded the low round of the day with a -7 (65) to shoot up the leaderboard to finish at -5 for the tournament and a share of third place. Evans’ round included five birdies, two eagles and two bogeys for his 65.