Queensland’s best builders named

This year’s House of the Year, Villa Florentine, is the kind of home you would “tell your friends about”.

A European-inspired mansion in the state's south and a world-class, one-of-a-kind tourist attraction in the state's north, have taken top honours at this year's Queensland Housing and Construction Awards.

FK Gardner & Sons and D T L Constructions were recognised for their contributions to building Queensland communities, taking home Project of the Year and House of the Year respectively.

Master Builders' CEO Grant Galvin said D T L Constructions' Sanctuary Cove home, Villa Florentine, was something you would tell your friends about - it was that spectacular.

"You can see the high degree and quality of workmanship from the moment you walk into this place," Mr Galvin said.

"While it's opulent and grand, it's extremely functional, practical and liveable; a combination that can be extremely tricky to achieve, but one the team from D T L Constructions have done seamlessly.

"The home is essentially a slice of Europe on the Gold Coast.

"It exudes luxury and quality, without being too much, or over the top.

"It's the subtle, yet intricate and thoughtful details that made is stand out from the crowd."

The judges commented on the functionality, which they said was really made it stand out.

"The master suite at one end and the other bedrooms at the other end of the house, with living space in between, means there's a functional flow and plenty of privacy for family members," they said.

"The laundry really blew us away; the stainless steel benchtop is extremely functional and perfect for a big family.

"Each bedroom is themed, giving each room its own unique personality.

"The master suite is opulent to say the least - everywhere you turn, you just go 'wow' - the liveability and general finishesof this place made it an absolute standout."

Mr Galvin said the Cairns Aquarium was the obvious winner for the 2018 Project of the Year.

"Not only because it's Australia's first aquarium in 18 years, but because it's provided such a massive boost to the local economy," he said.

"Where else can you find a man-built attraction that showcases so many World Heritage-listed attractions in the one spot? It really is a one-of-a-kind, world class venue."

The winners were honoured at last night's ceremony held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

THE QUEENSLAND WINNERS

INDIVIDUAL

Rising Star - Robert Gray from Graya Construction Pty Ltd

Women in Building - Rachael Turner from Yowassup Pty Ltd T/A Front Porch Properties

Institute of Building Consultants - Andrew Mackie-Smith from BuildingPro

Diversity - MiHaven Pty Ltd

People's Choice - Corella Construction Pty Ltd for The Vine House

MAJOR

President's Award - Swish Design & Construct Pty Ltd T/A Swish Homes Queensland for Sander House

Project of the Year - FK Gardner & Sons for Cairns Aquarium

House of the Year - D T L Constructions Pty Ltd for Villa Florentine

CONSTRUCTION

Health Facilities up to $20 million - Paynter Dixon Queensland Pty Ltd for Townsville Hospital Clinical Services Department

Health Facilities over $20 million - Cockram (Qld) Pty Ltd for Brisbane Private Hospital In-Patient Unit Facility

Education Facilities up to $10 million - Badge Constructions (Qld) Pty Ltd for Somerville House, Seymour Library

Education Facilities over $10 million - ADCO Constructions Pty Limited T/A ADCO for Southern Cross University, Building C

Sporting Facilities - Hansen Yuncken Pty Ltd for Carrara Sports Precinct Projects

Community Service Facilities - Murchie Constructions Pty Ltd for Bundaberg Multiplex, Stage 2

Retail Facilities up to $5 million - Leith Mitchell T/A Leith Mitchell Builder for Northerlies at Freedom Shores

Retail Facilities over $5 million - ADCO Constructions Pty Limited T/A ADCO for Willows Shopping Centre, Stage North Expansion

Tourism and Leisure Facilities up to $10 million - Ruby Developments Pty Ltd for Living Gems Pacific Paradise - Country Club

Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - FK Gardner & Sons for Cairns Aquarium

Commercial Building up to $5 million - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for Peregian Beach Digital Hub

Commercial Building $5 million - $50 million - FDC Construction & fit-out (QLD) Pty Limited for NEXTDC B2

Commercial Building over $50 million - Laing O'Rourke Australia Construction Pty Ltd for International Terminal Building Northern Concourse Expansion

Industrial Building up to $5 million - Clarke's Project Management Pty Ltd T/A Clarke's Design & Construct for Tekno Auto Racing - DUX76

Industrial Building over $5 million - FDC Construction & fit-out (QLD) Pty Limited for Asahi Beverages Heathwood Logistics Facility

Residential Building (high-rise over 3 storeys) up to $20 million - Stokes Wheeler Pty Ltd for Main Beach Apartments

Residential Building (high-rise over 3 storeys) over $20 million - Cavcorp Qld Pty Ltd for Lucent Gasworks

Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes - Cockram (Qld) Pty Ltd for Regis Chelmer Aged Care Facility

Refurbishment/Renovation up to $750,000 - Askonstructions Pty Ltd T/A Hotondo Homes Toowoomba for Hotondo Homes Toowoomba - Office & Showroom

Refurbishment/Renovation over $750,000 - Lendlease Building Pty Ltd for NAB Place

Excellence in Energy Efficiency and Environmental Management - Jorgensens Pty Ltd for Loving Hearts Child Care Centre and Kindergarten

Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety - Laing O'Rourke Australia Construction Pty Ltd for Toolbox Spotter

Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - Arden Architectural Pty Ltd for Aurizon

HOUSING

Display Home up to $250,000 - Bold Properties (Qld) Pty Ltd T/A Bold Living for Calypso 187

Display Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Cummins Constructions Pty Ltd T/A GJ Gardner Homes - Gold Coast North for Gold Coast Beachmere Display

Display Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Ownit Homes Pty Ltd for Hamilton 317

Display Home $451,000 - $550,000 - McLachlan Special Projects Pty Ltd for The Mantra

Display Home over $551,000 - Critter Pty Ltd T/A PS Designer Homes for Brookwater Home

Individual Home up to $250,000 - Comfort Homes (QLD) Pty Ltd for Poinciana 196

Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Swish Design & Construct Pty Ltd T/A Swish Homes Queensland for Sander House

Individual Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Blinco Constructions Pty Ltd for Kingfisher

Individual Home $451,000 - $550,000 - Executive Living Homes Pty Ltd for Botanical Abode

Individual Home $551,000 - $650,000 - REA Taylah'd Homes Pty Ltd for REA Anchorage Home

Individual Home $651,000 - $750,000 - Matt Greenwood Constructions Pty Ltd for Riverstone

Individual Home $751,000 - $950,000 - D T L Constructions Pty Ltd for Augusta on Brookwater

Individual Home $951,000 - $1.25 million - Clamroc Constructions Pty Ltd for Sirena

Individual Home $1.26 million - $2 million - Mancorp Quality Homes Pty Ltd for Bribie Contemporary

Individual Home over $2 million - D T L Constructions Pty Ltd for Villa Florentine

Best Use of Sloping Sites - Coastal Edge Constructions Pty Ltd for Turtle Bay

Best Use of Steel Frame Housing - Alpha Steel Building Systems Pty Ltd for Views on Clarke

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - KARDA Constructions Pty Ltd for Air House

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000 - $575,000 - Urbane Build Pty Ltd for Cavell St

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $576,000 - $1 million - Graya Construction Pty Ltd for The Russet House

Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million - Taranaway Building & Landscapes Pty Ltd for Verney Project

Medium Density up to 3 Storeys - 2 to 5 Dwellings - Dj Buckley Builders Pty Ltd T/A DS & B Joinery for Curtis St

Medium Density up to 3 storeys - over 5 Dwellings - AMD Quality Constructions Pty Ltd for Vuze

Lifestyle Housing for High Care Needs, Disabled and Seniors Award - Askonstructions Pty Ltd T/A Hotondo Homes Toowoomba for Blair Lifestyle Home

Excellence in Sustainable Living - MyStyle Homes (QLD) Pty Ltd for MyTenacity

Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Filippo Grasso T/A Rock Solid Tiling for View Residence

TRADE CONTRACTOR/SPECIALTY

Best Residential Bathroom - D T L Constructions Pty Ltd for Villa Florentine

Best Residential Kitchen - Platinum Property Group Pty Limited T/A Platinum Residential Designer Homes for Home Waters

Best Residential Swimming Pool - Benjamin Young T/A Unique Pools for Bribie Contemporary