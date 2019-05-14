Kate absolutely nails Eurovision first semi-final

Kate Miller-Heidke has delivered a stunning performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Kate Miller-Heidke has delivered a stunning performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Australian has gone from zero to hero after Kate Miller-Heidke's flawless performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for the jury vote at the first semi-final in Tel Aviv.

Our representative at the world's biggest music competition was figuring outside the top 10 in her group before she unveiled her world-first act of singing her popera composition Zero Gravity aloft a bendy pole at rehearsals which kicked off more than a week ago.

Since then, she has grown not only in confidence but popularity among diehard Eurovision fans, pundits and voters as a serious contender for the grand final on Sunday morning (AEST).

Kate Miller-Heidke has defied gravity at Eurovision. Picture: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

The Zero Gravity singer is shaping up as a serious contender this year. Picture: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

To get to the grand final, she needs to secure a big jury vote from the other 16 countries competing in her semi.

The buzz after her performance for those voters on Tuesday morning (AEST) was huge.

After a dialled-down rehearsal to conserve her voice and energy, she smashed it out of the Expo arena in Tel Aviv for the official show, nailing every single soaring operatic note and gleefully and gracefully mastering her movements on the pole about six metres above the stage. With no safety net.

The vibe inside the arena, the press centre and delegation area backstage during and after Miller-Heidke's performance was ecstatic, with everyone united in their prediction she will go through to the weekend's grand final.

The tally of votes from the juries counts for 50 per cent of the vote.

The other 50 per cent comes from the public vote which happens after the televised semi final which kicks off at 5am on Wednesday and will ultimately decide whether she lands in the top 10 of her field and progress to the grand final.

Kate Miller-Heidke is receiving huge support from her fans Down Under. Picture: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Back home, the groundswell of support for her Eurovision campaign has spiked this week, with the ABC's Australian Story spotlight on the inspiration for Zero Gravity - her two year battle against post natal depression after the birth of her son Ernie in 2016 - drawing almost 900,000 viewers on Monday.

Unfortunately, Australia can't vote for their own contestant but social media reaction suggests she has plenty of champions scattered throughout the rest of the Eurovision voting blocs, particularly in the UK and Scandinavia.

But ask anyone in Tel Aviv, whether from rival countries or the fans, and they are universal in their love of her act.

Other artists to deliver strong performances for the jury vote include Greece's Katerine Duska, Iceland's Hatari and Portugal's Conan Osiris.

A big favourite among fans and the Eurovision delegations was San Marino's super catchy and kitschy performance of Say Na Na Na from suave television personality Serhat.

SBS will broadcast Semi Final 1 from Tel Aviv from 5am tomorrow