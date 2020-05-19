Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wait continues for answers on how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws.
The wait continues for answers on how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws.
Politics

Euthanasia questions unanswered despite promise

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
19th May 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S still not known how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws, despite the Premier having claimed she'd provide an answer before this week.

Annastacia Palaszczuk last month committed to letting Queenslanders know the Government's intentions before the parliament sitting week in May, which began today (Tuesday).

Asked what the Government's position was today (Tuesday), the Premier said she'd have more to say about it this week.

It comes after a parliamentary committee tasked with considering euthanasia issues recommended the Government legalise the contentious issue earlier this year.

When the report was released in March, committee chair Aaron Harper wrote it was historic.

"Our parliament can now consider and debate whether to legislate for a voluntary assisted dying scheme in Queensland based upon the recommendations in this report," he wrote.

Originally published as Euthanasia questions unanswered despite promise

euthanasia laws queensland government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Exclusive fly-over of newest Pacific Highway section

        premium_icon VIDEO: Exclusive fly-over of newest Pacific Highway section

        News Take a bird's-eye view of the 36km section of new dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale that was opened to traffic today.

        HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people trapped, traffic at standstill

        premium_icon HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people trapped, traffic at standstill

        News PHOTOS: Northbound traffic is currently at a standstill, while southbound traffic...

        A pivot point for NBA passionate podcaster

        premium_icon A pivot point for NBA passionate podcaster

        Sport Podcaster earns a mention in Netflix docuseries

        Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        premium_icon Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        News NORTHERN Rivers NRL star is awaiting a possible fine and suspension after street...