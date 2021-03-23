EVACUATE: Low-lying Southgate residents urged to leave

SES NSW has made a release for all low-lying residents of Southgate to evacuate, as properties may inundate once the Prince Street gauge reaches 5.4m.

They say that once that happens, road access, water, sewerage, power, phones and internet may be lost and that people who remain may be trapped and unable to be rescued.

The evacuation notice is below:

Low lying areas of Southgate

Issued: Tuesday 23rd March 2021, at 5:30pm

Issued By: Superintendent, Graeme Craig

– Deputy Incident Controller

Evacuate by: 8:00pm tonight

NSW SES is directing people within the low-lying areas of Southgate to evacuate the high danger area.

Once floodwater passes 5.4 metres on the Grafton gauge roads in and around Southgate will begin to close and properties may become inundated.

Why we are directing people to evacuate. Once flood water begins inundating the area road access water, sewerage, power, phones and internet may be lost. If you remain in the area you will be trapped and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue you.

Where to go if Evacuation is required: Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. If you are unable to, an evacuation centre has been set up at the following.

• South Grafton High School – Tyson Street, South Grafton

What we are expecting:

Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.

What you need to do:

Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height

Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.

Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads.

Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.

For more information on:

For the latest information listen to your local ABC radio station,

Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

Yamba to be cut off

Meanwhile, the SES has also issued notice that residents of Yamba may become isolated by rising floodwaters.

They said that the Clarence River may reach the moderate flood level of 2.2 metres tomorrow morning, with further rises possible.

This will possibly inundate Yamba Road with water and isolate the area.

Vulnerable people should consider early relocation due to possible isolation. These include, but are not limited to:

People with a chronic illness eg oxygen dependent or require dialysis

People with young babies/infants

People with sick young children

Elderly frail people

People with a disability who require specialised care.

The SES advises residents to closely monitor the situation and prepare for the possible isolation.

Recommendations are: Make decisions now about travelling on roads that will close if flooding worsens.

Closely listen to emergency broadcaster.

If possible, check to see if neighbours need help.

For emergency help, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening emergency, call Triple-0

Originally published as EVACUATE: Low-lying Southgate residents urged to leave