NSW Rural Fire Service driving near Tabulam to fight fires past the road bloacks on the Bruxner Highway.
News

EVACUATED: Offenders moved from Corrective Services property

Liana Turner
by
10th Sep 2019 1:15 PM
THOSE undertaking a court-ordered diversionary program at Tabulam have been given emergency accommodation due to bushfires in the area.

As fires continue to burn in the Drake and Tabulam areas, a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman has confirmed the property which is home to the Balund-a diversionary program had been evacuated.

The spokeswoman said the facility had not been damaged by the fire.

"The Balund-a residential program at Tabulam was evacuated on Saturday, September 7 due to bushfires burning in Northern NSW,” she said.

"Fire reached part of the property, but fortunately no buildings were affected.”

She said the fire and evacuation affected up to 20 staff and 21 residents of the court-ordered diversionary program.

"Emergency accommodation has been arranged until it is safe to return,” she said.

