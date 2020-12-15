Evacuation warning, 1000 properties forced to flee

Residents in north-eastern NSW have been forced to evacuate away from the "high danger area" via Tweed Valley Way, with more than 1000 properties affected.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted possible flooding for the Tweed River at South Murwillumbah, the Tweed River at Tumbulgum and surrounding areas.

"Once flood water begins inundating the area, road access, water, sewerage, power, phones, and internet may be lost," the order by the NSW SES read.

"If you remain in the area you will be trapped, and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue you."

Rain is continuing to fall in tourist hotspot Byron Bay, after the region copped a battering yesterday as a king tide moved in, causing major erosion to the exclusive resort town.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said a number of minor and moderate flood warnings were current, with coastal communities urged to be on high alert as erosion continues.

"This is a major coastal erosion event," he said. "There are warnings Tuesday tides up to 30cm higher than usual king tides could cause further damage to the coastline.

Trees come down on the dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

Locals brave conditions at Byron Bay. Picture: Jason O'Brien

On Monday, mountains of sea foam covered entire beaches while others were completely washed away as massive swells, storm systems, and winds lashed the coastline.

In regional southeast Queensland, landslides have forced the closure of roads after the region received more than 700mm of rain in three days.

Forecasters have warned there could be even more damage to come, with warnings of flash flooding, dangerous surf conditions, extreme coastal erosion and record tides along southeast Queensland and northern NSW on Tuesday.

Warning sign at Byron Bay. Picture : Jason O'Brien