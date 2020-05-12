Evans shares bizarre conspiracy on COVID-19 'codes'

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans' spree of bizarre Instagram posts is showing no signs of slowing in the wake of his axing from Seven's My Kitchen Rules.

Just days ago, it was announced that the paleo enthusiast is parting ways with the network after 10 years, reportedly at a cost of $800,000 per year.

Since then, his Instagram feed has been raising eyebrows, with Evans appearing to promote the idea that the coronavirus crisis is some kind of conspiracy.

In a story posted early on Tuesday, the chef shared a detailed list which urged people to "look out for" certain code words and implied "mass trials" and "executions" were happening behind closed doors.

Pete Evans' coronavirus post on Instagram

"Soon you will hear about certain high profile people (celebrities, politicians, executives, elite, billionaires) having CV (coronavirus). Here are some code words to look out for," it read.

"Self Quarantined = under house arrest either under Federal agent guards or ankle bracelet. Self Quarantined, CV exposure = detained and being questioned by authorities. Tested negative for CV = no confession so they are going to trial after world mass arrest. If convicted their reputation and legacy will be destroyed.

"Tested positive for CV = they confessed and taking a deal, their execution will be out of the public eye. Execution will be portrayed as a suicide or some sort of accidental death. Their reputation and legacy will be preserved."

The list concluded: "Remember, these people are being arrested for major crimes against humanity. NO PITY.

"Pay very close attention for these code words in the media."

He also shared a detailed graph showing links between a "Great Awakening", a "Great Solar Flash", "Secret Space Program", and "machine elves".

The high res image of that Pete Evans madness is a work of pure art. The mayans had space ships, 'war with mars', instant travel, 'machine elves', 'DNA upgrade', shakra sungazing. It's amazing. pic.twitter.com/0UMlyNlSVw — Rupert Dance (@rupertdance) May 11, 2020

It follows a post by Evans yesterday, in which he shared a meme of US President Donald Trump alongside a lengthy caption attacking the mainstream media and urging his fans to look at the world "through a different lens".

"This is a very exciting time in human history and we can all manifest our own reality, or we can hand that over to others with their own agendas or conflicts of interests," part of it read. "Do you trust the 'experts'? What is #obamagate?"

Evans also shared an image of a chart purporting to show the financial links between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - the public health-focused charity funded by the Microsoft founder and his wife - and various health and research bodies, as well as pharmaceutical companies.

"If you thought multinational food ties to health authorities was interesting, this could be a whole other level," Evans wrote.

The Gates family is a popular target for anti-vaccination voices.



While Evans' recent Instagram activities have been causing a stir, the former MKR judge is certainly no stranger to controversy.

Just last month, he was slapped with $25,000 in fines for coronavirus eradication claims he made about a "BioCharger" device he promoted on Facebook.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued two infringement notices to the controversial health guru after receiving complaints about his promotion of the $14,990 machine.

In the April 9 livestream on his Facebook page, which has 1.4 million followers, Evans described the gadget as a "hybrid subtle energy revitalisation platform".

"It's programmed with a thousand different recipes and there's a couple in there for the Wuhan coronavirus," Evans said in the video.

Originally published as Evans shares bizarre virus conspiracy