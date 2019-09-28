Menu
Funeral of Stephen Henry Lees
Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
CLAD in black leather and with the growl of engines from Harley-Davidson motorcycles, family and friends of Stephen Henry Lees gathered at the Salvation Army Citadel to say their final goodbyes.

A character described by many as larger than life, his funeral was no different. Close to 50 motorcycles joined the hearse, made from a specially modified Harley-Davidson, to form a cortege at the conclusion of the service to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Led by Stephen's niece, celebrant Sharon Hibberd, Stephen's family and friends remembered him as a man who lived life to the fullest and was generous.

Stephen's love of motorcycles, Jack Daniels and his footy team, the St George Dragons, were on display on the coffin too, which was spray-painted by South Grafton artist Overdose.

Grafton and District Funerals' Tania Crane said the Harley-Davidson hearse was an example of how funerals could be tailored to suit the lives of lost loved ones.

