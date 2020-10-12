Even ‘man caves’ in Byron Bay can sell for record price

An artist's impression of a building comprising proposed "man caves" and "she sheds" in Byron Bay.

A LUXURY 'man cave' in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate has sold for $748,000.

It is understood this was a record price for an industrial unit within the local region.

The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed.

Developer Zac Potter of the Potter Group said the sale price highlighted the draw of up-market "man cave" or "she shed" properties.

Potter Group's latest industrial project is at 6 Wollongbar St and involves eight exclusive self-storage warehouses.

"Only five units remain with prices starting from $495,000 and leads are coming in strong," Mr Potter said.

"The response has been reflective of a growing trend for up-market urban industrial units, for people to store their prized vehicles and other toys, run small businesses or set-up an office."

The units range from 115 to 170 square metres for a turnkey fit-out, including an electric roller door, full width mezzanine floor, airconditioning, kitchenettes and bathroom complete with a shower and toilet.

The development is on a 1184 square metre sire, less than 400m from the Stone & Wood Brewery, 3km from the Pacific Motorway and a short drive to the heart of Byron Bay.

Mr Potter said construction is expected to begin before Christmas and they anticipate the development will be completed in the second half of next year.

A development application for the eight self storage units was lodged with Byron Shire Council in May last year and approved in December.

An application to modify the approved DA was lodged on September 3 and is still before the council.

That application is seeking to allow both "self storage" and "warehouse and distribution centre" uses of the site, a 70 square metre reduction in mezzanine floor area and "retention of all approved car parks and MRV bay on-site in their respective approved locations".