Event favourite Dakoda through to Grom Comp finals day

CUTBACK: Angourie grom Dakoda Walters impressed the judges with his form over the weekend.

THE winning streak has continued for Angourie grom Dakoda Walters, who will move into the finals of the 2017 Billabong Occy's Grom Comp tomorrow.

Competitors faced challenging conditions under a prevailing northerly wind at Duranbah Beach on the Gold Coast yesterday, but it was no match for event favourite Walters.

There was no visible trace of the quad injury which put him in doubt before the competition started as he took out yet another heat in the 16 and Under Boy's to secure a place in the 2017 finals program.

A tough round which followed saw New Zealand expat Tane Bowden (Jan Juc, VIC) with the highest single wave score for the division in round five with a 7.67. Bowden took out his heat convincingly and will go head to head with Coff's Harbour representative Ethan Stocks on Thursday for a spot in the final.

In the girl's 14 and Under division, Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan will face off against some stiff competition in the quarter finals.

All finals rounds of Occy's Grom Comp will take place tomorrow.