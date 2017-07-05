24°
Event favourite Dakoda through to Grom Comp finals day

Clair Morton
| 5th Jul 2017 11:06 AM
CUTBACK: Angourie grom Dakoda Walters impressed the judges with his form over the weekend.
CUTBACK: Angourie grom Dakoda Walters impressed the judges with his form over the weekend.

THE winning streak has continued for Angourie grom Dakoda Walters, who will move into the finals of the 2017 Billabong Occy's Grom Comp tomorrow.

Competitors faced challenging conditions under a prevailing northerly wind at Duranbah Beach on the Gold Coast yesterday, but it was no match for event favourite Walters.

There was no visible trace of the quad injury which put him in doubt before the competition started as he took out yet another heat in the 16 and Under Boy's to secure a place in the 2017 finals program.

A tough round which followed saw New Zealand expat Tane Bowden (Jan Juc, VIC) with the highest single wave score for the division in round five with a 7.67. Bowden took out his heat convincingly and will go head to head with Coff's Harbour representative Ethan Stocks on Thursday for a spot in the final.

In the girl's 14 and Under division, Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan will face off against some stiff competition in the quarter finals.

All finals rounds of Occy's Grom Comp will take place tomorrow.

Grafton Daily Examiner
No holding back for amputee sports star

No holding back for amputee sports star

DESPITE losing his leg in a motorcycle accident, Peter Webster has never let anything stop him from achieving sporting success

Optus slammed for phone and internet outage

OPTUS: Bundaberg has been selected as one of 21 locations nationally for hybrid concept, store-based and mobile SMB specialists to support SMB customers.

THERE’S nothing like an internet outage to really ruin your night.

Anti-vaxxers behind North Coast flu crisis: MP

North Coast health authorities are urging members of the community to access the 2017 flu vaccine.

Anti-vaxxer refusing flu jabs put pressure on health services.

Resident fears road runoff could put water under homes

Lawrence resident Craig Summerfield surveys the road works in Grafton St, which he believes could force stormwater runoff onto his property.

Roadworks in Lawrence raise flooding fears for residents

Step back into racing history as carnival looms

OVER a century of racing history is on exhibit at the Lawrence Museum as the countdown continues for this year's July Racing Carnival.

Old sashes and new clothes for Bridgett's Jaca journey

2017 Jacaranda candidate Bridgett Mawhirt.

Bridget looking forward to big Jacaranda experience

Free day of family fun for all

FIFTH YEAR: Organisers of this year's NAIDOC Family Fun Day (from left), Kerry Innes, Tara Healy, Janelle Brown, Dawn Brown and Stirling Brown get set for this Thursday's big event at the Grafton Showground.

Learn an original Clarence Valley language and more during NAIDOC

7 things to do this week

Junior rodeo and campdraft action will be at Coutts Crossing this weekend.

There's a lot to do in the Clarence Valley

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

