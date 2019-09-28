Event serves up Clarence's best

GOOD TASTE: Gallery Foundation members Suzanne Campbell and Pam Fysh with event co-ordinator Phil Nicholas take a break from the three-day set-up for the long lunch at the Grafton Showground.

THE long-lunch tickets may be long gone but there's still a fantastic feed on offer at the Grafton Showground this Sunday.

Gate to Plate organiser Phil Nicholas, of Events Delivered, said the markets would be the perfect Sunday morning place to recover from a big day of footy grand finals or to stock the pantry.

While you're there, you might even find out about some of the Clarence's fantastic food producers.

Mr Nicholas, in the last days of organisation of an event six months in preparation, said while in the past the producers of the long lunch had been on show for guests, they decided to open it up to the public.

"There are 28 stallholders from all over the Valley, including fresh fruit and veg, eggs, everything you'd get with your shopping, plus hot food,” he said.

"We'll also have Coopers showing off their new XPA and Sanctus, the new brewery in Townsend, showing off their first brew.

"We'll also have two Granite Belt wines, it's a fully licensed venue so it could even be a hair-of-the-dog for those who celebrated the grand finals.”

The event will run from 9am-2pm at the showground, with entertainment and children's activities, including face painting, to keep youngsters happy.

While the event's primary purpose is to raise money for the Gallery Foundation, and make the community consultation to the redevelopment of the gallery, a gold coin donation would be taken by the Glenugie Rural Fire Service for the markets, with money going to them as well as the gallery.

Inside the long lunch, Mr Nicholas said the two chefs were presenting a menu that represented their philosophy but also pushed the boundaries of those who attended.

"It's no coincidence that we've got Charlee, who's French, and Zak, who's Australian, but both of the same generation and have a commitment to local and fresh food,” Mr Nichoas said.

"There'll be kangaroo on the menu, which can split the room, but I've sat down to kangaroo with wattle seed and macadamia, which is all Australian but it's also done in a way that keep's Charlee's mum happy.”