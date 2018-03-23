Event to acknowledge difference and aspire to harmony

HEARTFELT: Uluru Statement from the Heart campaigner Thomas Mayor will be the keynote speaker for today's Harmony Day event at Grafton Showground.

HEARTFELT: Uluru Statement from the Heart campaigner Thomas Mayor will be the keynote speaker for today's Harmony Day event at Grafton Showground. Renee Nowytarger

TOMORROW'S Harmony Day event at Grafton Showground is about more than cultural harmony.

It's also about having a safe place to have difficult conversations.

Rathi Ramanathan, chairwoman of new group Languages Other than English Together with Us, said as a person of colour living in the Clarence Valley she was interested in having a space where the community could come together to broaden the conversation.

"We didn't want our community to be all about food and culture,” she said. "We wanted to add a bit of a unique twist.”

The group is holding a day of dance, music and conversation this Saturday in the Barn.

Keynote speaker Thomas Mayor is a campaigner for the Uluru Statement from the Heart who took part in the Northern Territory regional dialogue and represented the region in the National Constitutional Reform Convention at Uluru.

You can learn more about the Harmony Day event and the LOETUS group by visiting www.loetus.com.au.