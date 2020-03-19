Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The jacarandas bloom in Bacon Street, Grafton, NSW. Jacaranda tree. Pic Bill Council.
The jacarandas bloom in Bacon Street, Grafton, NSW. Jacaranda tree. Pic Bill Council.
News

Ever seen a Jacaranda-eating koala?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME Jacaranda-lined streets of Grafton have been included in new koala habitat mapping.

Fourth-generation timber worker John McPherson has warned the local industry could be “devastated” if the new Koala State Environmental Planning Policy continues in its current form.

The operator of Silvertop Logging said there was “massive uncertainty” in the industry after the new laws came into effect and the Koala Development Application Map was released.

According to documents published by the Department of Planning Industry and Environment the maps are based on the government Koala Habitat Information Base, used to “identify areas that have highly suitable koala habitat and that are likely to be occupied by koalas”.

But Mr McPherson said the inclusion of jacaranda trees in the mapping showed the potential for the maps to be used to “lock up” land which might not be koala habitat.

If the maps were used to create areas of core koala habitat Mr McPherson said the cost to landowners of proving it was not could be prohibitive.

“If land is designated core koala habitat, the land is then rezoned as an environmental zone, preventing certain activities,” he said.

“What worries me more than anything is the effect on private native forestry because many of the areas will be rezoned as environmental zones.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment said the Koala Habitat Protection SEPPwas only triggered when the pink map captured land one hectare or more.

“Smaller lots, such as those in CBDs, will not be affected,” the spokesperson said.

“The site investigation area for koala plan of management map (blue map) assists councils by identifying where councils should look for core koala habitat in their LGAs while preparing their Koala Plans of Management.”

clarence valley grafton jacaranda tree logging timber industry
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Clarence businesses are handling coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon How Clarence businesses are handling coronavirus crisis

        News Closures, going cashless and ramped up hygiene measures, this is how Clarence businesses are coping with COVID-19

        • 19th Mar 2020 1:18 PM
        Virus scare fails to close historic theatre

        premium_icon Virus scare fails to close historic theatre

        News While other Clarence businesses have shut their doors amid Coronavirus anxiety, one...

        • 19th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
        Council’s advice for eventholders when it comes to COVID-19

        premium_icon Council’s advice for eventholders when it comes to COVID-19

        News Plunge Festival takes a dive but it’s not all over yet - what’s still on and what’s...

        • 19th Mar 2020 1:45 PM
        CLARENCE SHUTS DOWN: What's closed, cancelled or postponed

        CLARENCE SHUTS DOWN: What's closed, cancelled or postponed

        News List of Clarence Valley events impacted by COVID-19