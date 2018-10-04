Evers on top in short northern-China tour

Craig Evers and the Panda CCN Racing Team lead the peloton out during a race in the Tour of Poyang Lake.

Craig Evers and the Panda CCN Racing Team lead the peloton out during a race in the Tour of Poyang Lake. Contributed

CYCLING: Former Coutts Crossing cyclist Craig Evers has kicked off the racing season in fine form in China with his Panda CCN Racing Team clinching back-to-back wins.

Evers and teammate Miga interchanged first and second place on both days of a two-day cycling tour of Sanmenxia in the northern-Chinese province of Henan.

On the opening day cyclists from teams across the world tackle an 80km road race around an 8km circuit that features a short, steep kilometre climb.

The second day features a 60km on the same course but using mountain bikes.

Craig Evers gets in some off-road racing for the Panda CCN Racing team. Contributed

Evers' Panda racing team is made up of himself and four Mongolian riders who race often around China, most recently on the famed Tour of Poyang Lake.

"We were all pretty sick after Tour of Poyang Lake, with green snot balls hanging off us, so I'm pretty glad we managed to get through this,” Evers said.

"It was so good to win with Miga. We get marked heavily in races by the Chinese riders, so to win in that fashion, with no-one near us, was just too good.”

The Panda team rode the race with high-pace from the outset, and used tactical pushes throughout the race to put pressure on their opposition.

Craig Evers goes full steam ahead as he leads the peloton in a race last season. Contributed

"The Chinese prefer an easier race and then racing for the sprint finish,” Evers said. "A lot of them have quite good power for a sprint, so the team and I try to make the race as hard as possible to prevent that from happening.

"Usually one of us attacks and after they've chased him back we attack again. In this case I make a lot of dummy attacks before the climb which they are forced to chase me.

"As soon as we hit the climb my team mate attacks full gas and they just can't do anything to chase him because they are already at their limit and for some that's race over.”

It's a tactic they used to full affect at Henan, and even in the early stages of Poyang Lake, but Evers' warned it does not work every time.

Evers will be back in the saddle again this weekend as he aims to improve on the course ahead of a Tour of Yunnan next month.