Evers wears yellow jersey into Yunnan Gran Fondo

CYCLING: Former Coutts Crossing cyclist Craig Evers has continued his winning momentum through the Chinese racing season by kickstarting the Yunnan Grandfrondo in the yellow jersey.

Evers was unstoppable in the event's time trial, battling a tough climb on the 8km circuit to be the only rider to finish in under three minutes.

On what Evers described as a "crazy course”, the inaugural time trial had elite riders make their way across a rolling style course with plenty of sharp turns, before hitting a tough 1km climb to finish.

"I just went out hard on the straight and flatter sections, took recovery on the corners and any downhills and fed the absolute s--- out of the climb with anything I had left,” he said.

"I got the yellow jersey by about 12 seconds which I was really happy with.”

Racing with the Panda CCN Cycle team out of Mongolia, Evers continued that momentum into the first event of the granfondo tour, winning the 105km road race.

With a 6km climb about 30km from the finish, Evers attacked hard at the base of the climb and went solo over the final stretch of the race to win by 28 seconds.

It had been a draining effort but with four stages left on the tour, Evers would not give up.

"I'm OK so far, legs are a bit tired but I'm making sure the competition is forced to work just as hard as me,” he said.

"It's been relatively flat so far compared to what is to come. The tour heats up later with one of the stages being 100km long with a total of 3000m of ascent which is pretty solid and then the last day features a a 30km climb reaching a height of 3200m above sea level.

"But luckily there's a couple of rest days amongst the stages to get some recovery.”