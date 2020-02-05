Fire victims measure non-dollar value of support

Richard and Patricia Tindall's home at Blaxland's Flat was totally destroyed, but they had good insurance cover and are in the process of buying a new home at Waterview Heights.

FOR people who lost everything in this summer's horrendous bushfires a $1000 gift card and a 48-hour food hamper does not seem adequate compensation. But every little bit helps.

Yesterday about 66 residents who lost their homes came to Market Square, Grafton where fire recovery charity Rapid Relief Team gave away $1000 gift cards, food hampers and a barbecue meal to people who could prove their homes had been destroyed by fire.

People like Blaxlands Flat couple Richard and Patricia Tindall, who endured the best of news and worst of news when fire swept through their property on the night of November 8.

The couple fled at 1am on Saturday (Nov 9), when they saw several fire trucks headed towards Coutts Crossing.

"I looked outside and it was pretty red and roaring, so we grabbed our things and left," Mr Tindall said.

The next day the couple heard the great news the fire appeared to have had spared their home. "We had a report from our son who said not to worry, the house looked fine," Mr Tindall said.

"Then on Sunday we had a call from our friend Elizabeth to say the house was gone. The fire had come back over the hill and it was totally destroyed."

Mrs Tindall said the switch from the initial good news to the realisation their house had gone was devastating.

"When Elizabeth told us, we went into shock," she said. "We went back on Monday morning and it was all gone.

All our old photo albums were gone," she said. "If there was one thing I would tell anyone who has to leave, make sure you pack up your memories."

She said they had lost everything except what they could carry out.

"And Richard had a lot of money stashed in a drawer, which we forgot about in the rush to get out."

But there were nuggets of good news too.

"For some reasons the fire spared the 120 mango trees on the property, which will add value to the property when it sells," he said.

"But The biggest miracle was the negatives from our wedding were stored in a safe.

"I was able to grab a hard drive with lots of photos on it as I left," Mr Tindall said.

"When we found it, the negatives were fine. Other documents were a bit singed from the heat, but we'll be able to get our wedding photos reprinted."

The Tindalls said the Rapid Relief Team's work was measured in a lot more than money.

"It might seem small compared to what people have lost, but the feeling that people are there for us, willing to help, makes us very thankful," Mr Tindall said. "It's so true that every little bit helps."

Mrs Tindall said the $1000 gift card would allow them to buy something they needed.

"We might use it to buy something we need, like a washing machine," she said.

While the Tindalls were talking, they ran into another long-time Nymboida resident, Bernie McAlister, who had his own story to tell.

For years he had battled Clarence Valley Council to establish a primitive campsite on his property near Pitkin Falls on the Nymboida River.

"Two days before the fire came I finally got the approval from the council," he said.

"The area is looking beautiful again, the grass is green and the trees are covered in green shoots. But the buildings don't grow back.

"But my sons want to continue and I'm doing this for them."

Mr McAlister said if it was not for his family, he might not rebuild.

"I went to my doctor and he said 'Bernie, you know what your problem is? Your birthday.'

Rapid Relief Team coordinator Lester Sharples said the organisation expected to give away 69 support packages including the $1000 gift card, a hamper of food that would feed a family of four for 48 hours, plus a barbecue meal when they picked it up.

In addition government and mental health agencies set up stalls in Market Square to provide fire survivors with access to their services.

Richard and Patricia Tindall had turned a metal shed into a home over nearly 30 years. The November 9 fire destroyed it in a matter of minutes.

Nymboida resident Bernie McAlister's primitive campsite was approved by council just two days before fire swept through it destroying his house and amenities on the site near Pitkin's Falls.

