Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

THE culmination of months of hard work and an arts scholarship will be revealed on Saturday night when Clarence musician Grace McDonald launches her debut EP Every Little Thing.

Grace was the recipient of a $10,000 State Government grant last year and since November has been hurtling along to realise her dream of an original music release.

Working alongside Grafton TAFE teacher and music producer Pete Dyball at his Valleysounds studio, Grace said they "punched it out pretty quickly but didn't rush it.”

"I'm really happy with the end product.”

That product will be exclusively available for presale on Saturday night, ahead of its public release on Monday, at her launch concert at the Naked Bean in South Grafton.

"It will be the last gig there before they close for renovations. They aren't sure how long they will take, so hopefully that will bring in local Bean supporters as well as music fans and people who haven't been there before.”

Grace said her five-track EP features her own compositions which have a contemporary country feel with a touch of pop.

"The first song I ever wrote in on there, it's still very sentimental to me.

"The others I wrote in last few years and a couple I finished just before I hit the studio.”

Grace said it would not have been possible to make the EP without the assistance of the government scholarship.

"It covererd a large amount of the costs. There is so much involved in recording. Having tracks mixed and mastered, everything from artwork to publicity costs money. The scholarship was so helpful in that regard. I was blessed to be in that situation.”

Grace will have 500 physical CDs for sale which she will be promoting at her gigs, through word of mouth and social media.

"I will be pushing hard with the publicity. The EP will also be available on every every streaming platform (iTunes Spotify Apple etc) from Monday.”

Grace said she hoped that now she had some original material out there it would help to open up more opportunities for her with live performances including general gigs and support acts.

"I'm really fortunate around town and up and down the coast having supportive people behind me and pushing for me. I hoping to extend my opportunities and take whatever comes my way.”

And despite this being the first big step for the young musician, Grace is no stranger to seizing the day and wearing a number of different hats at once.

"I made this EP in the middle of planning my wedding and renovating our house. I said I was going to take up project managing after all of this.”

Join Grace McDonald at her EP launch and concert at the Naked Bean South Grafton on Saturday night. Tickets $10.