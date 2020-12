Everybody appearing in Grafton criminal court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley court today for criminal matters:

ADAM WILLIAM BUNT

ALAN NICHOLAS CAMPBELL

ANNA RUSSELL

ASHLEY KEVIN SCOTT

BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS

BRANDON BRUCE ROSS

BRENT SLACK

BRENTON ROBERT JARRETT

Claire Leah FAHEY

COURTNEY WALKER

DALE JOHN KENNEDY

DANIEL & SON ROAD TRANSPORT PTY LTD

DARREN LLOYD THOMPSON

DYLAN BAINES

EMILY FENSOM

GRANT COTTEN

IAN ANDERSON

IAN PATRICK ROSS

JACK BRYANT

JACK HOLTON-PALMER

JACOB ALEXANDER MUNRO

JAMES GRAHAM DAWSON

JAY LEE RYAN

JEREMY BARRY TURNER

JESSE HAMPSON

JODIE ANN BUNN

JODIE BUNN

JOEL TODD THREADGATE

JOHN THOMAS PEARSON

JOSHUA EVAN POWELL

JOSHUA MICHAEL LEE

Kenneth Arthur Tucker

KONAH LANCE MCGUIRE

KYLE PATRICK BERMINGHAM

MATTHEW GUNTER SCHERBARTH

MICHAEL JAMES SMITHWICK

MITCHELL ZARR JOHNSON

NATHAN ALBERT

NEVILLE MCGRADY

ODIN TOWERS

RAY KENNETH BROOKS

RICKY JOHN EDWARDS

ROCKY FREDERICK WALKER

RYAN WILLIAM FARNHAM

SHAUN LESLIE ASHCROFT

SKYE WILLIAMS

STEPHEN WALKER

TROY THOMAS LAVELLE

VANESSA ARCHER

WALTER GEORGE SPINK

WILLIAM GEORGE DOUGHERTY

WILLIAM GEORGE GORDON

ZAC MICHAEL MCFARLANE

Billey Peter Brian Simpson v Transport for NSW

Chloe Wratten v Transport for NSW

Elliot Lipschitz v Transport for NSW

Harriet Alexandra SKAINES v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Jason Wayne O'Driscoll v Transport for NSW

Jay Findlay v Transport for NSW

Jeremiah O'Hara v Transport for NSW

John McLachlan v Transport for NSW

Sameh Ibrahim v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.