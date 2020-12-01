Everybody appearing in Grafton district court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley district and local court today for criminal matters:
- RITA WILLIAMS
- BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS
- PAUL ALOYSIUS MAYBUS
- JESS HAMILTON LLOYD
- THOMAS JAMES PAGE
- MAKAYLAH JADE JONES
- KRISTINA LOUISE COTTEN
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.