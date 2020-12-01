Menu
Crime

Everybody appearing in Grafton district court today

Jenna Thompson
by
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.    
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley district and local court today for criminal matters:    
 

  • RITA WILLIAMS
  • BRADLEY HILTON FRANKS
  • PAUL ALOYSIUS MAYBUS
  • JESS HAMILTON LLOYD
  • THOMAS JAMES PAGE
  • MAKAYLAH JADE JONES
  • KRISTINA LOUISE COTTEN

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.         

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

